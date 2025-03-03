The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 reunion continued, with part two airing on February 23, 2025, followed by the third and final episode on March 2, 2025. Throughout the reunion, Mia Thornton was at the center of several discussions with her castmates, ultimately leading to her exit.

During part two, tensions escalated when Gizelle Bryant accused Mia of being a "terrible mother" for discussing the paternity of her youngest son on the show. As the conversation became more heated, Mia stood up and walked off the set, declaring, "Not my kids!"

Part three opened with producers attempting to bring Mia back, but she made it clear she was done for the day. As she packed her things in the dressing room, she said:

"I should have never put myself in the position to have anybody question my motherhood."

The episode then followed Mia as she changed out of her reunion outfit, wiped away tears, and left the studio. Fans of the show took to X to react to this, with one user saying:

"Mia running out the reunion is fitting. Hopefully this will be her last. She's trash!" one user commented.

"I don’t understand why Mia was so dramatic when she’s the one who came for Giselle’s girl first. I’m sick of her," a fan wrote.

"Mia gone and nobody cares even her best friend stayed," an X user wrote.

"mia can walk her phony a*s out that door and never come back byeeeeee," one tweet read.

Some Real Housewives of Potomac fans suggested that she should be "fired":

"I just know Mia is going to get fired for leaving the reunion," a netizen tweeted.

"Since Mia walked out the way she did, she should not be invited back next season," one user said.

"Mia walking outta #RHOPReunion set and nobody, not even her mouthpiece Jacaq gave a f*ck? Is this finally gon' be her last season on #RHOP?" another fan commented.

"Lmao not mia leaving cuz she can’t handle the heat," a tweet said.

Mia Thornton leaves The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion after clash with Gizelle Bryant

The final part of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion continued from where Mia walked off, showing Andy Cohen and the rest of the cast reacting to her exit. When producers asked if she was taking a break, Mia replied, "No, I'm leaving." She was then seen in her dressing room, prepared to leave.

Mia’s departure came after a conversation with Gizelle. During part two, Mia had addressed speculation about her son’s paternity, which had been a topic of discussion throughout the season. Gizelle responded by saying:

"You have acted like that this season! A terrible mother! And I stand by that. No woman, no mother, would put their child on a platform to discuss their paternity. No mother would do that. No mother!"

Mia immediately got up, saying they shouldn't talk about her kids, before leaving the set. In part three, cameras followed her as she changed out of her dress and was escorted to a car. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast shared their thoughts on Mia’s exit.

"The truth hurts, I guess," Ashley stated.

Gizelle also addressed the situation:

"We all have done nonsense, craziness. You come to the reunion and you deal with it. ... Not only do you run out, you run out the building?" she added.

The reunion episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac are available to stream on Peacock.

