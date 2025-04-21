Sister Wives season 19 episode 21 recap: Christine makes her feelings known about Robyn and Kody’s connection

In the April 20, 2025, episode of Sister Wives season 19, episode 21, Christine Brown openly discussed her frustrations from her former plural marriage with Kody Brown. As she embarked on a road trip with her current husband, David Woolley, Christine reflected on her time in the Brown family and the dynamic between Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

She revealed how she often felt neglected and sidelined while Robyn appeared to be the favored wife. This installment of Sister Wives provided a deeper look into Christine’s emotional journey after her separation from Kody in 2021 and how her relationship with David has offered a supportive contrast.

Christine, 53, shared her experiences during a drive to North Carolina, where she and David helped her former sister wife Janelle Brown relocate. According to Christine, she

“felt like Robyn had a better couch… better dishes and better decorations,”

which led her to feel that she was constantly receiving “scraps of time, scraps of stuff.”

Sister Wives: Christine’s remarks on Robyn and Kody

Christine stated in Sister Wives that polygamous life often turned into a game of keeping score, saying, “I felt like I was left with all these scraps all the time.” David agreed, calling that dynamic “sad,” and said in the April 20 episode, “You should never, ever keep score in a marriage.”

Christine also discussed a particular camping trip during her marriage to Kody, 56, where she and Janelle were responsible for preparing breakfast and cleaning, while Robyn spent extended time applying makeup.

“Kody would sit there and praise how they looked when we'd been sweating and slaving over the freaking food and cleaning up the campsite,”

she said in a confessional. She added, “It’s probably the reason why I hated camping so bad.” During the same episode of Sister Wives, Janelle, 55, also reflected on the event.

While acknowledging the situation, she noted that she chose to enjoy herself despite finding it “irritating.” Janelle officially confirmed her separation from Kody in December 2022. Robyn, 46, gave a different account of the camping trip in her own confessional during the April 20 broadcast of Sister Wives. She said,

“The one time we went camping, I was six months pregnant and I got sick a lot… I spent the night barfing my guts up outside my tent on my hands and knees.”

Robyn added that she was just trying to get ready for the day while Janelle and Christine were making breakfast. Christine also addressed how Kody’s expectations affected her self-esteem during their relationship. She said on the show,

“There were so many times in my marriage with Kody where he liked makeup. It was like you had to always, always look nice.”

She shared that his constant focus on appearances contributed to her feelings of insecurity. Christine said that it was no surprise she felt unsure of herself so often. She admitted that while she was comparing herself, he was doing the same—and that only made things worse.

Her husband David echoed her concerns, describing Kody’s behavior as “really shallow” during the road trip conversation featured in the episode. Meri Brown, who was Kody’s first wife and announced her split from him in January 2023, also spoke about Kody’s standards.

In her confessional, she acknowledged that “Kody always wanted people around him to look good,” but added that she never felt “pressure” to wear makeup or maintain her appearance.

Robyn, meanwhile, questioned Christine’s tendency to tally things between the wives. In her April 20 segment on Sister Wives, Robyn asked,

“If you’re sitting there constantly using that scoreboard against each other, what are you, enemies?”

Kody addressed the issue of favoritism and comparison among the wives in the episode as well.

“When a relationship is united, you don’t tend to keep scores much because you’ve got a cloak of charity to put over this person that you love,”

he said, seemingly defending his past actions. He shared that with his first three wives, it often felt like he was always in trouble with at least one of them. According to him, they would usually just try to get through things by keeping the peace and doing the bare minimum to make it work.

Fans can stream Sister Wives on TLC GO.

