“Slithered in and slithered out”- Next Gen NYC star Hudson discusses the load of Charlie’s debts  

Episode 6 of Next Gen NYC season 1 premiered on July 8. The episode documented Ariana's excitement after she found out that her mom, Kim, was visiting her in NYC. Hudson encouraged her to set financial boundaries while cast members discussed how Charlie owed money to most of the group.

Episode 6 was Next Gen NYC was titled Boardwalk of Shame and saw tensions rising between Charlie and the rest of the group. Riley was mad at Charlie because he did not contribute to the $14,000 bill they incurred at The Box. Referring to the situation, Hudson said that Charlie had "slithered in and slithered out" when it was time to pay.

While the group discussed Charlie's dip out at The Box, they decided to confront him during Brooks' birthday trip to the Jersey Shore. But once they were there, they failed to reprimand him following an apology from him.

What the group said to Charlie on the Next Gen NYC episode 6

The previous episode saw Charlie getting mad at Georgia because she took a long time to return the speakers she had borrowed from him. In the recent episode, he apologized to her, but it was not enough to salvage their friendship.

Then, when the Next Gen NYC group met up to plan Brook's birthday trip to the Jersey Shore, they put their task at hand aside to discuss Charlie and the money he owed people. Georgia revealed to them that he had called her "dirt poor" just because she had returned his speakers a week later than she was supposed to. The group was equally shocked.

"The ridiculousness of someone using ‘you are poor’ as an argument when they get literally every single dollar from their parents," said Georgia.

Hudson reflected back at the time they all had to pay the $14,000 bill at The Box and stated that Charlie smoothly went in and out when the bill arrived. More details of Charlie dipping out during the bill time at The Box came out during Ariana's lunch with her mom, Hudson, and Riley in Next Gen NYC.

Riley revealed that she had asked Charlie to put his card down, but he claimed he only used Apple Pay. Ariana stated that Charlie had put his share on Hudson, saying that $4000 was not a big amount for him. Hudson stated that Charlie had not met them since.

"Oh, that’s a surprise! $14,000 bill, and he disappeared. Shocker!" Ariana's mom, Kim, chimed in.

Kim thought that Charlie might have been looking for victims, and Hudson was a clear one because he was covered in diamonds. Hudson thought that he was just a means for Charlie to get to Ariana, his real target. He related this to the time Charlie had told Riley he liked Ariana. Kim asked them to believe people when they show their true selves.

The group collectively decided to confront Charlie about the same on day two of their Jersey Shore trip. Then, after they headed to the destination for Brooks' birthday, none of them came around to confront him. Gia advised him to stop escaping and asked him to address the questions head-on.

Georgia and Emira also decided against their plan to confront him, thinking he would just apologize like he does every time, and that would be the end of the discussion.

"He’s gonna be defensive, half apologize, and then probably come back in because he’s too stubborn to leave," said Georgia.

And that did happen—before Georgia could reprimand him, he apologized.

New episodes of Next Gen NYC come out on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

