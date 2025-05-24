Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark episode 6 recap — Cast take part in art therapy while a flirtatious game affects the dynamics

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark returned with episode 6, titled Temptation & Turmoil, which aired on May 21, 2025. The Netflix dating experiment continued to push the participants outside their comfort zones as they explored connections at the Sneaky Links Motel.

Host Chloe Veitch and relationship expert Spicy Mari led a “Link Lowdown” at the start of the episode, where each cast member was asked to publicly acknowledge one person they wanted to continue connecting with on the show. This exercise set the tone for the rest of the episode, which included moments of clarity, rejection, and unexpected pairings.

Some participants embraced the opportunity, while others found themselves at a crossroads. The episode also introduced an art therapy challenge that encouraged the cast to express how they viewed their partners beyond surface-level attraction.

As the evening progressed, a flirtatious game introduced by Chloe brought unexpected twists, leaving several relationships in uncertain territory. With the arrival of new motel guests teased at the end, the competition is set to intensify in the episodes ahead.

Link Lowdown decisions and the art therapy challenge in Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

Episode 6 of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark began with the “Link Lowdown,” where the cast shared who they wanted to continue seeing. Manny chose Nicole V, saying she was the person he saw “most vision for the future,” but Nicole V responded that she did not feel a “romantic connection” and wasn’t sure if there was anyone she felt strongly about at that time.

Brandon picked Avery, appreciating her energy, and she committed back to him. Logan said there was no one he wanted to pursue, adding, “I don’t want to force anything.” Travis and Corinthian both expressed interest in Zoe, and she chose Travis,

“I feel I’m more basing this decision, kind of on heart, at this point,” she shared.

Nicole S and Corinthian also chose each other, while Angelique and Kelsey both wanted to connect with Colt. Colt chose Angelique, but later admitted he wasn’t sure he had made the right decision. He called Kelsey to check on her, and she told him she wasn’t okay.

The episode then introduced an art therapy activity, where each person was asked to create a painting representing how they viewed their partner’s soul. Zoe painted an elephant for Travis, explaining that it reflected his depth and ability to hold space for others.

Travis described Zoe as a “hidden treasure.” Brandon and Avery painted complementary images of each other, with Brandon drawing a sun and a flower, while Avery added a watering can for nurturing. Corinthian drew a butterfly to represent transformation, while Nicole S painted symbols reflecting his personality.

Spicy Mari named Corinthian and Nicole S as the winners, rewarding them with a candlelit dinner. The activity gave cast members a chance to reflect, but not all relationships felt secure afterward in Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

Flirtatious game creates new tensions, and connections shift again in Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

After the art therapy challenge, Chloe introduced a playful game to stir things up. The cast participated in a spin-the-bottle activity with a twist: whoever the bottle landed on had to choose between two options—either put whipped cream on themselves and let another person lick it off or apply whipped cream on the other person and lick it themselves.

The game led to several interactions that blurred lines between existing connections. Following the game, the episode returned to another “Link Lowdown” where the cast revisited their earlier decisions. Avery acknowledged that she and Manny had an “unfinished” connection and expressed interest in exploring that again. Manny agreed, and they chose to continue building their connection.

By the end of this episode of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, three couples were established: Colt and Angelique, Manny and Avery, and Zoe and Travis. Chloe and Spicy Mari then invited these couples for a poolside cocktail, while the remaining participants were asked to sit out. As the episode wrapped up, the remaining singles were introduced to a group of new motel guests.

Catch the latest episodes of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark currently streaming on Netflix.

