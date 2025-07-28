Storage Wars star Dusty wins big after spotting a valuable item in a throwback locker

Buyer Dusty Riach earned a significant profit after securing a valuable locker in episode 6 of Storage Wars season 16. In the segment, released on July 19, 2025, titled I Am Gary, Hear Me Bid!, Dusty bought a storage unit filled with cardboard boxes for $850. However, once he scanned through the unit, he quickly realized that his bid had not gone to waste.The unit was filled with glassware, advertising items, and other miscellaneous objects with a resale value ranging from $20 to $100 each. However, among them was a pen vending machine that caught the Storage Wars star's attention. He decided to keep it aside to get it appraised later on. It turned out to be a rare collectible item, which boosted his profits.According to A&amp;E's official website, Dusty began by selling on eBay, picking up vintage items at garage sales or swap meets, and turning them over for large profits. After interacting with sellers with impressive inventory, he was introduced to the concept of storage auctions. At 21, he put his business on hold to tour the world with a band. However, after a few years of touring, he returned to buying and collecting and became a regular.How much did Dusty make in episode 6 of Storage Wars season 16? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the auction, Dusty faced off against Rene's daughter, Tatianna, unwilling to concede. As the bidding progressed, the price of the storage unit rose, ultimately hitting the $850 mark. At that point, all the other bidders, including Tatianna, backed out, making Dusty its owner.While speaking to the Storage Wars cameras, Dusty confessed that the unit he purchased was a &quot;gamble.&quot; However, making &quot;smart bets&quot; was what he did, convinced he had made the right decision to spend $850 on it.In the first few boxes he opened, Dusty found vintage dishes from the 1970s worth $20 to $30, brass candle holders worth $40, 1960s advertising cups worth $40, a vintage 1970s pole duck toy worth $15, 1970s glassware in different colors, and more miscellaneous items. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThose plates and glassware alone amounted to a resale value of $365. As Dusty scanned further, he found vintage die-cast cars worth $75, cartoon character cups worth $100, a set of classic roller derby skates worth $80, and beer advertising drinking glasses worth another $100. With that, Dusty had hit the $900 mark on his earnings.Soon after, he found a pen vending machine wrapped in a box. While speaking to the cameras, he said:&quot;Look at how awesome this is. When you lose your pen, this is for the win. I know just the advertising guy to go to.&quot;The Storage Wars alum then stumbled upon a whole stack of books, worth at least $200. Dusty found another set of plastic boxes filled with items worth $340. With that, his total earnings stood at $1710. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in the episode, Dusty visited an antique collector, Charles, to get the pen vending machine appraised. Charles was impressed by the machine at first glance. He explained that the word &quot;Vendorama&quot; on the item increased its collectability and value.&quot;It's a classic mid-century, '50s, early '60s. Great quality. It's a little wood cabinet. I can absolutely guarantee you this is a rare vending machine to find. I've never seen it,&quot; he said.He went on to add that the machine was a &quot;piece of art&quot; as well as a &quot;cool collectible.&quot; What boosted its value was that it was still in working condition. As a result, Charles concluded that the resale value of the item was &quot;not a penny less than $750.&quot;Ultimately, the Storage Wars star ended his day with a total of $2,460, achieving a profit of $1,610.Storage Wars episodes can be streamed on Amazon Prime.