Storage Wars star Lisa Delarios takes a risk by spending a shocking amount of money on a locker

Storage Wars, Season 16, Episode 8, titled The INKredible Mr. Calvin, was released on August 2, 2025. It saw newbie buyer Lisa Delarios take a gamble by purchasing a storage unit for $425 after outbidding her fellow co-stars, Dusty Riach and Ivy Calvin. Having spent a noteworthy amount of money on the unit, Lisa worried that her decision would not pay off. With high hopes, Lisa searched the unit, looking for valuable items that could bring in a big profit. It was then that she came across a wooden bowl set, which looked promising to her. Consequently, she decided to have it appraised by a specialist to find out whether it was collectible.Lisa was already running in the surplus with the other items she found in the storage unit, but she hoped to make an even bigger profit with the bowls. However, when the Storage Wars star brought the item to a specialist, her expectations received a severe blow.What items did Lisa find in her $425 locker in episode 8 of Storage Wars? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs soon as the storage unit was made public, Dusty expressed an interest in purchasing it. As he looked around the locker, he saw a box sealed with duct tape, which, according to him, was a &quot;red flag.&quot; Nonetheless, he leaned toward the unit after spotting a toy that could potentially be a collectible and a jewelry box.Next came Ivy, who was equally interested in the storage unit, as he hoped to find jewelry and branded purses inside it. Lisa, on the other hand, spotted a stool that piqued her curiosity.Soon after, the auction opened, starting with a $50 bid. Moments later, Ivy, Dusty, and Lisa jumped in, each putting their best foot forward to outbid the other. However, at the $425 mark, both Dusty and Ivy decided to bow out, giving the locker to Lisa. &quot;There's nothing wrong with a little duct tape. Dusty should try some on his mouth,&quot; she said in a Storage Wars confessional.Dusty Riach (Image via Getty)Later in the episode, Lisa entered her purchased locker to see what was inside. The first thing she found was a stool with a resale value of $75. Then she found a set of archival records worth $100, a filter worth $25, and a dinette set estimated at $125.Next, the Storage Wars star discovered some miscellaneous items, which increased the unit's value to $410. With a set of $15-a piece hatboxes, Lisa broke even. She then spotted a gigantic hand fan worth $30, a $20 1980s-themed jacket, a collection of mirror trays worth $20 each, and a handmade blanket worth $30.After a few other items, her total came up to $745. It was then that she discovered a set of bowls wrapped up in a cloth that looked promising. &quot;This definitely has some age to it, and I have never seen wood this shiny, and I think it might be something, but I don't know. Maybe I should find someone that can tell me if this is worth anything,&quot; she said.Lisa from Storage Wars (Image via A&amp;E)With that said, she headed to meet wood specialist, John, to get the bowls appraised. John revealed that the bowls were made out of Koa, a tree native to Hawaii. Although he appreciated the shape of the bowls, he noted that they were not valuable since they were neither signed nor well-made. As a result, John set resale prices of $10 and $15 for the bowls. With that, Lisa's total value for the locker came up to $770.Storage Wars episodes air every Saturday only on A&amp;E.