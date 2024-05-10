Summer House season 8 episode 12: Recap and more details explored

Summer House season 8 is already 12 episodes deep, with the latest episode released on Thursday, May 9. The episode centered around a psychic who had visited the Hamptons House to give the cast a reading.

After the previous episode saw Kyle empowering Carl to speak the truth to Lindsay about his parent's disapproval of their marriage, this episode saw Carl mustering up the courage to do so. In another part of the episode, Carl again presents her with his idea of going back to Loverboy.

Episode 12 also saw a long-pending fight between Kyle and Amanda. It stemmed from Amanda wanting to leave Kyle's company, Loverboy, and start something of her own.

What went down in episode 12 of Summer House season 8?

Carl comes clean to Lindsay

On hearing that Carl's parents didn't approve of their marriage, Lindsay said that her parents would never speak ill about the person she was going to marry because they would support her decision.

After their chat, they go back to have dinner with the others, but the poor energy between them is palpable, as they don't speak to each other at all.

A psychic came to Summer House

In went Kyle for the first tarot card reading and got cards that represented 'fire' as his past and present and 'temperance' as his future. Amanda got a death card, which meant, "digging up those roots and deciding how the future looks for you," apt to what she had been feeling lately.

Then was the time for the psychic pendulum to answer yes and no questions. Paige was the first one to go, and it seemed like the stars were aligned for her. She asked if she would get engaged in 2024, and the answer was yes. She then asked, "Will my fiancé move to New York?," the answer was yes again.

Kyle comforts Carl again

In a heart-to-heart after the reading on Summer House, Carl told Kyle how the conversation with his parents made him nervous. Kyle reminded him that he had been sugar-coating a lot for Lindsay because he was always worried about her getting mad at him.

Kyle insisted that he sometimes needed to put himself first. He also said that whatever his parents had to say about his relationship with Lindsay was calculative. He also encouraged him to open up and not keep things inside.

Carl and Lindsay fight again

While talking about his job meeting earlier, Carl said that he thought working for Loverboy was a great idea. He showed excitement for the new product Kyle was launching and said that he knew the company.

Lindsay has constantly shown her disapproval of Carl working for Kyle, but her decision remained unchanged. She said:

"It’s kind of like going back to an ex, right? I'm a very realistic, practical person".

Carl asked her to stop making it about herself and asked her not to act like a victim.

Tiff between Kyle and Amanda

At the boat party at Summer House, Amanda again talked to Kyle about wanting to start something of her own and demanded his support. She also assured him that she wasn't going to leave Loverboy but was going to make something on the side.

Kyle didn't have it, though, because he thought she was "bailing" on him. He also said that he wanted her help now more than ever. Later at night, after their argument deepened, Kyle walked out of the house smashing the front door and breaking a bottle on the side of the house.

When Danielle and Carl asked him what was up, he said:

"I am done trying to babysit my f*cking wife".

New episodes of Summer House come out every Thursday, on Bravo, at 9 pm ET.