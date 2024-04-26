Summer House season 8 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

Season 8 of Summer House aired episode 10 on April 25, 2024, and continued the plotlines from the previous episode.

Paige's disappointment with Danielle last week was considered in episode 10 when she scolded the latter for making Gabby cry. After Amanda talked about leaving her spouse's company, Loverboy, in episode 9, she discussed ideas for starting her own company in the latest episode.

On Lindsay and Carl's front, the latter came to understand where the former was coming from when she asked him to bring in more money and showed readiness to work towards it. However, while paying a visit to his mom and stepfather in New Jersey, Carl was advised to think through his decision to marry Lindsay.

Things that went down in episode 10 of Summer House season 8

Gabby gets emotional and Paige reacts

In Summer House season 8 episode 10 titled The Parent Trap, the party moved indoors and Gabby found herself struggling to find a guy. She had expressed her eagerness to be with somebody to Danielle when they were driving back to the Hamptons house in episode 9. With her disappointment, Gabby went to Danielle, who had promised to be her wingwoman.

Gabby Prescod and Danielle Olivera (Images via Instagram/@gabbyprescod, @danielleolivera)

Danielle advised Gabby to go out there and try to chat with people around, to which the latter said she couldn't because everyone treated her like she was incapable of romance. She also stated that, unlike Danielle, she didn't want a quick fling, instead she wanted to get to know the person before taking it anywhere.

After her conversation with Danielle the next morning, Gabby cried. She called her sister and felt sad about not finding a decent guy, while Paige and Amanda comforted her.

Paige saw this as an opportunity to reprimand Danielle for her moral policing, which she had faced in the last episode. For the uninitiated, Danielle commented that Paige wasn't putting enough into her relationship with Craig. In the recent episode, Paige told Danielle that she made Gabby cry, while the latter called her claim "stupid".

Danielle also noted that the most annoying thing about being a Founder and a CEO was that she needed to understand how to talk because different people could take her criticism differently. To which Paige responded in a confessional, "CEO and Founder of what?"

Amanda's plans to leave Loverboy

Summer House episode 10 then focused on the girls' trip to the market, which included Amanda, Paige, and Ciara. Amanda opened up to the two girlies about her plan to stop working for her husband's company called Loverboy, and start something of her own.

Amanda revealed that she wanted to start her own swimwear company. Her courage was met with praise from both her friends, who called her a great designer, a great partner, and a friend.

Carl reflects on his relationship with Lindsay

While cleaning up after the party, Carl shared with Kyle that he understood what Lindsay was trying to say when she asked him to find better employment opportunities. He was referring to their conversation from episode 9 of Summer House season 8, where Lindsay expressed her desire to be a stay-at-home mom and wanted Carl to step up with his financial situation.

Carl then visited his mom's place in New Jersey and got relationship counseling from his stepfather, Lou, on episode 10 of Summer House. Lou is an experienced minister, who has seen several couples struggling with their relationships after marriage, so his advice mattered to Carl and he opened up about his relationship problems.

Carl said that his fights with Lindsay usually get so intense that he feels like he isn't the right person for her. To which, Lou said, "That is not indicative of a healthy relationship." He advised him:

"If you continue, you’re setting yourself up for a world of pain, and I know there is a part of you that knows this".

New episodes of Summer House season 8 come out on Bravo, on Thursdays, at 9 pm ET.