Super Mega Cakes: Release date, host, and more explored

A new Food Network competition series showcasing enormous cake designs, called Super Mega Cakes, is set to premiere with celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman as the star. Prior to James Gunn's eagerly awaited Superman film release on July 11, 2025, the show will begin with a Superman-themed challenge.

A famous British cake designer and her crew will compete against Goldman's Team Duff in the series premiere, which will air on Food Network on June 16 at 9 pm ET (and stream on Max the following day).

Contestants in the Superman-themed challenge will have to make life-sized cakes that not only embody the character of the well-known superhero but also include animation components.

Super Mega Cakes: Release dates and times in different regions

As mentioned, the new food competition series is set to premiere on June 16, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Meanwhile, the premiere date and time for other major regions are given below:

Trending

Time Zone Air Time Date Eastern (ET) 9:00 PM June 16, 2025 Pacific (PT) 6:00 PM June 16, 2025 Central (CT) 8:00 PM June 16, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 AM June 17, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 3:00 AM June 17, 2025 Australia (AEST) 11:00 AM June 17, 2025

Teams, judges, and more on Super Mega Cakes explored

This Superman-themed debut is the result of a strategic partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Food Network and DC Studios. The premiere highlights the skills of the cake decorators while also serving as a cross-promotion for the Superman movie.

Team Duff

In the six-episode show, Team Duff will compete against six teams of cake artists simultaneously over the course of four days. Each competition will take place with all teams working concurrently to produce their creations.

Jeffrey Adam "Duff" Goldman is a celebrity chef, expert baker, published author, company owner, restaurateur, and the star of the Food Network shows Ace of Cakes, Cake Masters, and Sugar High. In addition to these Food Network classics, he appears on Kids' Baking Championship, Spring Baking Championship, and more.

As per the upcoming show's press release on May 8:

"In the supersized season premiere, Duff meets the six exceptional 'Super Mega Cakes’ teams and learns the theme of each challenge. In the first head-to-head battle, Duff is joined by his invaluable righthand man Geof Manthorne..."

Duff, the "legendary chef and artist," will be working with themes containing complex intricacies and interactive features, ranging from 'Superman' and 'Architectural Wonders' to 'Classic Cartoons.'

The first head-to-head match pits Duff and his team against a famous British cake decorator and her crew, the Charm City Cakes team, in a life-sized Superman-themed challenge. Each team is required to produce cakes with Superman-inspired flavors and designs that use animation.

The judges

The judges for Super Mega Cakes will be Sherry Yard and Amaury Guichon, and they will be deciding which Superman invention is the best. They will also be joined by special guests Eric Bauza, Beck Bennett, Paul de Gelder, Jack Osbourne, Drew Scott, and Jacques Torres over the course of the show.

Future cake themes include 'Alien Invasion,' which calls for a lighting design, and 'Under the Sea,' which includes a floating element. The finalist cakes will be sampled and presented to a 50-person audience on July 21 in the season finale of Super Mega Cakes. They will then decide which cake should win the grand prize.

Betsy Ayala, Head of Content (Food) at Warner Bros. Discovery, stated:

"These life-sized sweet creations are unlike anything anyone has ever seen — there are cakes with holograms, cakes that float, even cakes that have cameras inside. Duff and these incredible cake artists pushed culinary limits in every episode, and we cannot wait for our viewers to see each masterpiece."

Using #SuperMegaCakes, viewers can access additional exclusive content on Food Network's social media channels, including recipe videos, a behind-the-scenes set tour, and a Q&A with Duff.

Super Mega Cakes premieres on June 16 at 9 pm ET on Food Network and will stream the following day on Max.

