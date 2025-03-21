Temptation Island couple Alexa and Lino announce engagement after finale

Temptation Island season 9 dropped all ten episodes on Netflix, and by March 19, 2025, the platform released updates on each couple's relationship status after the show. Alexa Santamaria and Lino Troisi were among the four couples who entered the reality TV series to test their relationships.

The pair's journey began with unresolved concerns, Lino shared early on that he felt like Alexa’s “second choice,” as she was seeing someone else when they first got together. They hoped the experience would help them gain clarity before taking a major step forward.

In the finale, Lino proposed to Alexa after the final bonfire, and she accepted. A week after the season aired, they confirmed their engagement on Instagram in a joint post on March 20:

“We can finally say WE ARE ENGAGED!!” This is only the beginning of our love story, and we can’t wait to take all of you along with us,” the caption read.

What happened between Alexa and Lino in Temptation Island?

Alexa and Lino entered the Netflix show with a relationship of over three and a half years. Throughout their time on Temptation Island, both interacted with singles in their respective villas, going on dates and having conversations.

However, they maintained boundaries physically, focusing on building friendships rather than forming romantic connections with others. As the episodes progressed, it became evident that neither was interested in anyone else. In one moment, Alexa expressed her feelings in a letter. She wrote:

“I hope you know I love you and I’m proud of the growth we’re both making."

Lino also chose to use one of his final dates to go shopping for engagement ring with a friend from the Temptation Island villa. At the final bonfire, Alexa and Lino chose to leave the island together. Before they left, Lino walked Alexa down a path decorated with flowers and proposed. Alexa accepted, and the moment was shared as one of the final scenes of the season.

Reflecting on the proposal in an interview later, Alexa said:

“There was nothing for us to hide. Because we had time together to lay everything out, our communication got better."

Life after the show and future plans

After Tempation Island filming ended, Alexa and Lino went on a vacation to Hawai‘i to spend time together away from the cameras. In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, released on March 19, 2025, they mentioned that the trip allowed them to talk through everything that had happened during the show.

“We needed that time to decompress and just be us without any distractions,” Lino said.

The couple announced their engagement on social media a week after the season 9 of Temptation Island premiered:

“You’ve witnessed firsthand that no temptation is greater than true love. Because in the end, love will always win,” the caption further said.

The Instagram post included photos from the proposal moment as well as snapshots from their post-show time together. A few days before confirming the news publicly, Lino uploaded a behind-the-scenes snippet on his personal account. He recreated the scene of calling Alexa’s father to ask for his blessing, wearing the same red cap and showing the original moment playing on his television.

In terms of future plans, Alexa and Lino told Tudum that they are planning to settle down in Florida. Lino shared that they hope to open a clinic together, combining their professional interests.

“I have entrepreneurial aspirations that align with Alexa,” he said.

All episodes of Temptation Island season 9 are currently streaming on Netflix.

