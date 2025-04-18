"That big mega watt smile inside a fridge" — Sara Pascoe recalls her favourite moment on Last One Laughing UK

Last One Laughing UK, which premiered on March 14, 2025, featured moments of unscripted humour and comedian Sara Pascoe recently shared her experience on the show. In an exclusive interview with Metro UK on April 13, 2025, Sara spoke about her favourite moment — Alison Hammond hiding in a fridge to surprise the contestants.

Ad

"I think Alison Hammond is one of the funniest people in the world, and also one of the most glorious human beings, you know, she’s sunshine, so the idea of her surprising you… That big mega watt smile inside a fridge, who’s going to be able to control themselves?" Sara said.

The Amazon Prime Video series featured comedians trying to hold in their laughter while making others crack. Sara was part of a lineup that included Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Lou Sanders, Richard Ayoade, Joe Wilkinson, and Judi Love.

Ad

Trending

The line-up had been kept secret from the participants until the last minute, a move intended to keep reactions genuine. Sara explained that the surprise element added to the challenge and the excitement during filming.

Alison Hammond's surprise left the comedians struggling to hold it together in Last One Laughing

Ad

Sara Pascoe described Alison Hammond’s fridge surprise as the funniest moment during her time on Last One Laughing UK. The spontaneity and joy of the show were part of its appeal, with contestants reacting to each other without scripts or prepared material. While sharing that none of the comedians knew the full lineup beforehand,

"It was an amazing group of people. What they really wanted was this air of us being unprepared, on the back foot," she explained.

Ad

Last One Laughing UK featured moments such as Bob Mortimer serenading Daisy May Cooper, Lou Sanders performing interpretive dance, Richard Ayoade staying in character, Joe Wilkinson delivering a weather report, and Judi Love breaking into giggles.

Sara pointed out how Last One Laughing recreated a familiar feeling of trying to suppress laughter, something she said she still faced even during serious events. Talking about how overwhelming emotions sometimes made her want to giggle

Ad

"Of course when someone’s telling you terrible news… you are from then on fighting a nervous reaction," Sara shared.

Although she was eliminated early in Last One Laughing, Sara shared she enjoyed the experience and later watched these moments alongside host Jimmy Carr and fellow eliminated comedian Joe Lycett.

Sara reflected on her comedy journey and where she saw herself in the future

Ad

Speaking about her overall career, Sara Pascoe discussed how technology changed the way comedians performed. Recalling how even people she met on a 1999 Ibiza trip recognised her stories,

"Now because of clips, things get absolutely everywhere," she said.

Sara admitted she later tried to disguise personal stories more carefully but did not regret sharing her experiences in her work. Reflecting on comedy itself, Sara noted how comedians faced a constant challenge.

Ad

"We always have to start from scratch. So no matter how big you get, you’re still saying brand new stuff to an audience," she said.

Sara also spoke about her admiration for Bob Mortimer, praising his success and humility. She said that he was just a "normal, really nice guy." and he doesn’t have "a massive ego."

As for her future, Sara said that her goals were simple. She shared that in 20 years, if she was able to do a new show every two years, have "some people" coming to it, and "sculpt [her] job around [her] family life," it would feel like she was "absolutely smashing it."

Ad

Last One Laughing UK is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More