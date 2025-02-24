"That's weird" — Baddies Midwest star Natalie reveals her honest opinion on PrettyP's secret talks with Emma

In the latest episode of Baddies Midwest, released on February 24, 2025, Natalie questioned PrettyP about her fight with Dolly in episode 17. PrettyP explained that she had been texting Emma, who had already been eliminated. She even told Emma that Dolly had called her "ugly," which led to the fight and resulted in Dolly getting a broken nose.

Natalie was unhappy that PrettyP was telling things to Emma, who was no longer part of the show. She expressed her concerns, saying that what happens in the house should stay in the house.

"You've [PrettyP] been telling her what we've been saying while she wasn't here? That's kinda weird," said Natalie.

Dolly also confronted PrettyP, telling her she shouldn't have shared information with Emma while claiming they weren't friends. PrettyP defended herself and said Emma had asked her about the situation, so she told her.

The house meeting on Baddies Midwest episode 18 ends in chaos

The Baddies Midwest episode started with Big Lex showing enthusiasm for their performance in St. Louis. Many cast members, including Big Lex, were happy to arrive in the city as they hadn't performed there before. When Natalie arrived, she informed everyone about an upcoming house meeting that required all cast members to be present.

The meeting had many of the Baddies feeling anxious, knowing from past experiences that gatherings often ended in chaos. Dolly voiced her concerns and said house meetings usually led to conflict and physical altercations, especially with a mystery guest set to appear. Biggie also shared concerns about the house meeting.

"Natalie calls a house meeting, so you already know what that means. Every single f*cking time this woman brings us together, there's a f*cking problem," said Biggie.

Natalie announced to the Baddies Midwest cast that a special guest from the past would be joining the ladies. The surprise guest was Tommie, a cast member of the previous season, Baddies West. Tommie had a history of conflict with several cast members, including Rollie, Tinkaabellaaa, Akbar, and the CEO, Natalie Nunn herself.

The OG cast members, including Jela and Akbar, were unhappy about Tommie's arrival, as they felt it would lead to more drama. Akbar, in particular, wanted to put the past behind her. However, the announcement brought up old tensions, and Akbar argued with Tinkaabellaaa about their previous fight. The week before, Tinkaabellaaa was frustrated due to family issues, and Akbar tried to stop her.

"B*tch, I'm gonna give you two options: you're gonna fight Tommie when she gets here, or you're gonna fight me, b*tch. Pick one," said Tinkaabellaaa in a Baddies Midwest confessional.

As the issue between Akbar and Tinkaabellaaa was being discussed, Tommie arrived with gifts for the entire cast. Akbar confronted Tommie about their past conflict and addressed their unresolved issues. Tommie tried to explain herself and said she had just gotten out of jail and was seeing a therapist at the time of their past conflict.

However, Akbar cut her off and started praying, which Tommie saw as an act of disrespect. The argument got worse when Rollie joined in, and things quickly escalated. In a shocking turn of events, Tommie pulled out an air gun and started firing pellets at various cast members.

The episode ended in chaos, with many cast members running for cover to avoid the flying pellets. Others, like Tinkaabellaaa, charged after Tommie, looking for a fight.

New episodes of Baddies Midwest can be streamed on Sundays on Zeus Network.

