The 5 absolute best Real Housewives quotes of all time

The Real Housewives franchise has been around for well over a decade and fans can rest assured that it will entertain for years to come. The sole credit for this goes to its picked-to-perfection housewives. With years of experience and more than 11 different installments, the production has gained expertise in casting the boldest, most unapologetic members for the franchise.

These qualities have made them an integral part of the meme world. Be it the gifs on Twitter, or the quotes used as comebacks, some of the things that The Real Housewives have said casually, have found widespread relevance. Even people who haven't watched any of The Real Housewives shows can't keep these lines away from their internet vocabulary.

Fans might want to go over the five best quotes of all time from the franchise to brush up on their comeback skills or just to know which show they came from, and who said it.

5 quotes from The Real Housewives franchise

#5) "I'll tell you how I'm doing: Not well, b*tch!" - Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley's response to a question about her well-being shot up as soon as she said it. The words were uttered in season 9 episode 4 of The Real Housewives of New York City, which came out in April 2017.

The infamous line was said to Candace Bushnell at a party after Dorinda was tense with her talks with Sonja Morgan. She was criticizing the latter's dating choices with a passion when Candace happened to enter and asked her if she was "okay".

#4) "Have a piece of bread, maybe you'll calm down a little" - Kim Richards

This line went down in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 5, which concluded in April 2015. It was said by Kim during the ladies' trip to Yolanda's native, Netherlands. A simple dinner in Amsterdam gave some of the most iconic lines of the show, and Kim's line was one among them.

Kim said it to Lisa Vanderpump when she tried to intervene in a beef between Kim and Kyle at the dinner table. The line did help shut Lisa up, and it still remains relevant on the internet.

#3) "I'm sorry that I said you were dumb. Maybe I meant that you're stupid, I don't know" - Katie Rost

The line was said on season 4 of The Real Housewives of Potomac to Ashley Darby. Unlike the previous two lines, this line brought some serious issues in the relationship between Katie and Ashley, and a fight that lasted several seasons.

Because of what Katie said, Ashley said she "wasn't feeling" Katie. She also said that Katie needed to "look at her own life" before passing judgment on others.

#2) "Be cool. Don't be all, like...uncool" - Luann de Lesseps

This line by Luann was so iconic that it had a whole episode named after it. Episode 15 of season 7 of The Real Housewives of New York City was titled Don't Be All, Like, Uncool, after what Luann said in the episode.

Luann de Lusseps (Image via Instagram/@countessluann)

The episode was released in July 2015 and saw the housewives vacationing in the Caribbean. After their night out, Luann chose to stay out later while the others hit the bed, and she brought home a man.

When Heather woke up to the sight of a naked man, she asked Luann about it. That's when the housewife said the legendary line.

#1) "I invited her into my home! I gave her a beverage!" - Candiace Dillard

Candiace Dillard Bassett said these lines in season 4 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which concluded in September 2019. This is the second line out of the top five quotes that was delivered to Ashley Darby after Katie Rost called her stupid.

Candiace Dillard Bassett (Image via instagram/@therealcandiace)

It was after Candiace invited the RHOP ladies for a dinner that led to her fighting with Ashley. After Ashley walked out, Candiace said the line to the remaining ladies at the table.

