The Amazing Race: Who went home tonight?

The Amazing Race season 36 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, featuring the remaining pairs continuing on in the race and making their way to superstar Rihanna's childhood home in Barbados.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"Teams travel to Barbados where they visit the childhood home of Rihanna."

Episode 8 started with Amber and Vinny, Angie and Danny, Juan and Shane, Ricky and Ceser, Rod and Leticia, and Yvonne and Melissa, and by the end of the segment, the show bid farewell to the mother-son duo, Angie and Danny.

What happened in The Amazing Race season 36 episode 8?

In The Amazing Race season 36 episode 8, titled, That's What Being Strong Will Do, the teams made their way to Bridgetown, Barbados, where the famous singer Rihanna grew up.

Since Ricky and Cesar and Angie and Danny were in the lead by the end of the previous episode, they were the first teams to depart, making their way to Fairfield/Black Road as per their first clue. There they discovered their next clue, and Danny and Angie took the lead while Ricky and Cesar got lost.

The next two teams who left for the location were Rod and Leticia and Amber and Vinny, followed by the remaining two teams, who left 15 minutes later. Although Danny and Angie reached the location first, The Amazing Race season 36 cast members Ricky and Cesar were the first ones to find the clue, which was a Roadblock.

As part of Who Wants to Get in the Swing of Things?, one of the team members had to rally against a local and score 11 points against them. The team quickly completed the roadblock and made their way to Rihanna's childhood home.

Meanwhile, the other teams made their way to the roadblock, following which the leadership board looked like the following:

Cesar and Ricky Angie and Danny Yvonne and Melissa Rod and Leticia Shane and Juan Amber and Vinny

The last team had difficulty getting to the roadblock because their map had been destroyed, and they had to constantly stop to ask directions.

In the episode, Ricky and Cesar hurriedly found the Umbrella singer's house and made their way to Long Bay Beach. Angie, on her part, admitted that she didn't know who the singer was, but The Amazing Race contestants still found the house, maintaining second place in the race.

As the teams moved on to the next location, Angie and Danny had to wait for their crew to catch up, allowing others to advance gradually. The next clue was a detour. As part of 'Fish Pot Building', the teams had to use sticks, wire mesh, and thin wire pieces to build a fish pot, which would then undergo a quality check by a fisherman.

The other option in the detour was 'Seaweed Clearing', in which the teams had to take part in a clean-up detail and were tasked with cleaning and collecting enough seaweed to fill a blue barrel. Cesar and Ricky, Angie and Danny, Rod and Feticia, Amber and Vinny, Yvonne and Melissa all chose Fish Pot Building while Shaun and Juan chose Seaweed Clearing.

Cesar and Ricky were once again in the lead and finished the detour first. Shaun and Juan, the last team before the detour, finished second and raced to the host at the end of the leg. Amber and Vinny came in third, closely followed by Yvonne and Melissa, and Rod and Leticia finished fifth.

Angie and Danny finished last and were eliminated from The Amazing Race season 36. The CBS show will return next week with another episode on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.