The Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran admits most of her patients "haven’t seen" her on reality TV

The Bachelorette season 21 star Jenn Tran spoke with People magazine in an exclusive interview, published on March 29, 2025. The interview took place on the red carpet of the Cape Radiance Gala in Los Angeles on March 24. Tran, who also appeared on Dancing with the Stars season 33, discussed her return to physician assistant (P.A.) school and how her patients reacted to her reality TV past.

When asked about if patients recognized her:

“It is kind of weird, surprisingly, no. I was actually really nervous about that, because I was like, ‘Oh, what is that gonna be like and how is that gonna affect the provider-patient relationship,’” she shared.

Tran added:

“But the hospitals that I’ve been working at, a lot of them haven’t seen The Bachelor or Bachelorette or Dancing with the Stars. It’s a safe space.”

She shared that she recently resumed medical training in Miami after taking a year off to film The Bachelorette. She also gave a brief update about her relationship with her DWTS partner, Sasha Farber.

The Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran talks about being back to school and her patients

The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran confirmed she returned to P.A. school just a few weeks ago and is now based in Miami.

"I now live in Miami, just moved back, saw my first few patients the other day back in the hospital. I’m very excited. It’s been incredible,” she shared.

The return marks the end of a year-long break she took from school in March 2024 to film The Bachelorette. While she’s back on a more structured routine, Tran admitted she had initial concerns about how her on-screen presence might impact her professional role.

However, she shared that none of her patients watch any Bachelor Nation shows. She also described the environment where she works as a “safe space,” suggesting that her patients’ focus is more on the care they receive than any past TV appearances.

Keeping in touch with Sasha and pausing reality TV

At the Cape Radiance Gala, Tran attended alongside her Dancing with the Stars partner Sasha Farber. The two shared screen on season 33, which aired in 2024. Their on-screen connection sparked questions about their relationship status, but Tran clarified that they are not in a rush to define anything.

“We’re not in a rush. We’re just taking it one day at a time,” she shared in an interview.

When asked about her future in reality television, Jenn Tran said it is no longer her focus.

“Reality TV is taking a back seat to school. No more hiatuses from P.A. school, I promised my mom. But after P.A. school, we’ll see,” she explained.

This is not the first time she has spoken about putting her studies first. During her red carpet appearance, Tran mentioned she made a promise to her family to complete her education without further breaks. While she didn’t rule out returning to television later, she said her priority remains becoming a certified physician assistant.

