The Circle season 6 episode 7: Recap and more details explored

The Circle season 6 episode 6 concluded on a cliffhanger after announcing this week's influencers as Kyle and Quori-Tyler. Even though securing one's position in the game seems like good news, dealing with the responsibility of eliminating someone is challenging.

In episode 7, Kyle and Quori-Tyler aka QT had to make a decision together and block one of their fellow contestants. All the participants were nervous and waited patiently for the elimination announcement. This season's show host and Survival of the Thickest star Michelle Buteau created more suspense through her narration as she said:

"It's an enchanting night in Atlanta. But none of our players will appreciate that right now. Influencers Kyle and Quori-Tyler are about to make the decision that will end one of their Circle journeys for good."

The Circle season 6 episode 7 titled Ride or Die released exclusively on Netflix on April 24, 2024, and the episode synopsis read:

"A blocked player shares fiery parting words and puts old allies on blast. A revealing compatibility game matches each influencer with their ride-or-die."

What happened on The Circle season 6 episode 7?

Episode 7 revealed that 29-year-old Cassie from Kentucky was being sent home. The Circle alert allowed Cassie to meet one of the participants before leaving. She shared that Myles put a target on her back and Quori-Tyler, who "threw the knife on the target," would not be the ones she wanted to see.

Cassie was upset that her journey on the show had concluded this early as she expected to reach the finals. The mother of two believed that QT being an influencer, could have saved her but "she chose not to." Before leaving, Cassie decided to meet Olivia, one of her friends in the game.

As she didn't know Olivia was a catfish, Cassie was surprised to see Brandon in the apartment instead. Brandon explained he was one hundred percent true to her despite playing Liv in the game, who happens to be his friend from work and colleague. After having a heartfelt chat, Cassie revealed:

"The only thing I can leave you with is I think Myles is shady and I think Quori-Tyler's shady so get' em out!"

The next day, The Circle players received a video clip from Cassie, who spoke about QT and Myles and mentioned that the alliances she made in the game were her "biggest regrets." Warning others, she said:

"You think that I'm a snake? There are plenty more snakes in this garden."

Her statement left all the contestants confused and curious to know who she had aligned with. Throughout the episode, viewers witnessed players chatting with one another to get some hidden information as they strategized and thought of their next move.

The Circle episode 7 also shocked the audience with a new twist in the game. Later the same day, all the players were required to take a fun quiz, in which they were given two options for each question and had to choose one answer honestly. What they didn't know was that the quiz was a compatibility test.

Based on the test results, each player was paired with their fellow cast member in a secret alliance. The "ride or die" duos who matched were:

QT and Jordan

Kyle and Paul (catfish Caress)

Myles and Olivia (catfish Brandon)

Lauren and Autumn

Now that these alliances were formed, the fates of these four duos have become intertwined. If one of the players is blocked, their partner will also be eliminated from the show with them.

Episode 8 is currently streaming on Netflix and fans can stream The Circle season 6 episodes 9 and 10 on May 1, 2024.