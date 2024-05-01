The Circle season 6 episode 9: Recap and more details explored 

After episode 8 of The Circle season 6 was left on a cliffhanger, fans had to wait a week to get answers to who among Kyle or Caress would go home. The conclusion was what was expected: Caress disguised as Paul sacrificed, so Kyle continued to stay.

Episode 9, which was released on May 1 on Netflix, saw contestants playing the fun game of Naughty or Nice, where they had to vote for the naughtiest and the nicest player based on their pictures.

It also ritualistically ended on a cliffhanger when the players were abruptly asked to rate, right before bedtime. In another twist, it was revealed that not only will the highest-voted player be the influencer in the next episode, but they will also be assisted secretly by their ride-or-die partner.

What went down on episode 9 of The Circle season 6?

Caress reveals herself to the remaining contestants

After Kyle and Caress were left to choose between the STAY and SACRIFICE buttons last week, viewers were left on the edges of their seats.

The opening of episode 9 of The Circle saw Kyle holding his breath as he pinned down the STAY button. He teared up when it was revealed that Paul had sacrificed to safeguard his position in the game.

Kyle and Caress from The Circle season 6 (Image via Tudum)

Then it was time for Paul, aka Caress, to meet her ride-or-die partner. Kyle was shocked to see Caress, and he told her that her rap made her identity as Paul more believable. Caress then began giving Kyle some much-needed tea.

She asked him to look out for Lauren because she was caught flirting with both her and Kyle, and Olivia because she had been suspicious since the start. Then came the time for Caress to come out to the rest of the players.

The contestants were shocked to see her reveal herself as a catfish but were left refreshed with her rap song, with which she ended her clip.

Autumn brings up players ganging up on her in the last episode

During the ride-or-die last episode of The Circle, players cornered Autumn in a way where they all named her in a The Circle questionnaire. Autumn was ranked the lowest by most players in a quiz that asked them to rate contestants in several fields.

While on the chat to figure out who was Caress' ride-or-die, Autumn confronted everyone about the incident, and they were all sorry-not-sorry about their strategies that hurt Autumn, but most of them apologized to her.

Naughty and Nice

For the game of Naughty and Nice, each player had to send one naughty picture and one nice picture. Based on their pictures, The Circle players had to vote for the naughtiest picture and the nicest picture in the lot.

Brandon, disguised as Olivia, won the nicest picture. It showed her dressed in a nursing outfit with a stethoscope, which stole many hearts. Lauren won the naughtiest picture vote, which was agreeable to most contestants.

The contest started a chain reaction, as it saw Kyle sending flirty texts to Olivia after she submitted her picture in a bikini for the naughtiest contest. Olivia responded with the same zeal.

Brandon from The Circle season 6 (Image via Tudum)

She even sent him another bikini picture of hers in the hopes of strengthening their alliance. Kyle did the talking while holding a picture of his wife in his hands, proving that he was doing it for the sake of the alliance.

Ratings on episode 9

Just when the contestants thought they were done for the day and had started to prepare for bed, The Circle alerted them. In an unexpected turn of events, it asked them to rate one another, which wasn't received well by the players.

It also explained the new rules, saying that the highest-rated player would be the influencer, and their ride-or-die partner would join them as the secret influencer.

The finale episode 13 of The Circle season 6 will drop on Netflix on May 8.