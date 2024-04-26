The Circle season 6 episode 9: Release date and time, what to expect and more

The Circle season 6 episode 9 is set to release on May 1, 2024, at 11 am ET on Netflix. The reality competition TV series contains various challenges where contestants can become top influencers through popularity and power. The fascinating fact about this show is that none of those players meet each other face-to-face, but only through the show’s specially designed app.

The Circle has become one of Netflix’s longest-running reality shows, and with each new season, everything has become even bigger and better. There are more catfish and questions to be unveiled throughout the entire season. In the end, the only thing that matters is how far contestants will go to become popular and win $150,000 as a cash prize.

The Circle season 6 episode 9: Release date and time

Netflix has finally released the schedule for the remaining episodes of The Circle season 6. Upcoming episodes, including 9 to 13, will drop on May 1, 2024, at 11 am ET. The release time for episode 9 may vary according to different time zones, which is as follows:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time May 1 8 am

Eastern Time May 1 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time May 1 3 pm

Central European Time May 1 11 pm



The Circle season 6 episode 9: What to expect and more

With this year’s season 6 release, The Circle has gotten some significant upgrades. Starting with production, which has been moved to Atlanta from Northern England. With many surprises, the show will feature an AI bot, Max, who will also participate alongside other players on the show.

Max will come up as a 26-year-old contestant based in the Midwest. As Tudum reveals more information about it, Max has been given all the previous seasons and associated details to hide its original identity more believably.

Other contestants will have no idea that Max is not a real person. Moreover, Max will not have further input from the show's creators or producers. Just like any other player, Max will learn everything about the rest of the players and make his own moves to stay in the game.

The initial four episodes are already available on Netflix to stream. Fans eagerly await episodes 9 to 13. The show features Michelle Buteau as the host. Some fans might remember her from her appearance in Survival of the Thickest.

Michelle describes this season of The Circle in the trailer:

“This season, we’re adding a bit more intelligence to the chat. An AI bot is playing the game as the ultimate catfish.”

Apart from AI bot Max, there will be six real cast members.

Autumn, a 21-year-old fitness enthusiast and a “redneck” from Tennessee, has the highest followers count of all the contestants. Jordan, 24, is a photographer who recently lost a significant amount of weight and will be playing as “his old self.”

Steffy, 35, is from California, is a professional astrologer, and is a psychic medium. Myles is a 29-year-old AI Engineer from LA who has a knack for spotting catfish.

Lauren, 26, used to be a Twitch streamer, and she is confident that she can connect with other players without any trouble. Caress, 37, is from Dallas and a motivational speaker.

Brandon, 34, is a nursing assistant from Ohio. As mentioned on Tudum, he would be playing as his colleague and friend Olivia, and would combine his "brain with personality."

Cassie, a 29-year-old Southern belle, will pose as a catfish. She previously caught her husband using a fake profile and learned it first-hand. Kyle, a 31-year-old pro basketball player from Miami, is married and will enter The Circle with his dog Deuce.

