How old is Michelle Buteau? Netflix’s First Wives Club star family, net worth and more explored 

Netflix has acquired rights for the BET+ series, First Wives Club, featuring Michelle Buteau, adding to the delight of sitcom and romance fans. Three friends, Ari, Hazel, and Bree, played by Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jill Scott, and Michelle Buteau respectively are the leads.

While the series shares the name with a 1996 movie, it has a more contemporary vibe and energy. Rated PG-13, the show revolves around the problems of married and divorced women. However, one of the biggest draws for the show is comedian Michelle Buteau.

Michelle was introduced as the third-ranked star in the show. However, she stole the pilot with her timely humor and relevant acting. She shows the capacity to turn even badly written jokes into punchline deliveries. The comedian-actor-producer has seen a meteoric rise in her net worth to cross one million dollars. The 1977-born TV personality turned 46 this July.

Who is Michelle Buteau?

Michelle in Netflix's The Circle (Image via IMDb and Netflix)

Michelle Buteau is a stand-up comedian-turned-host. She has acted in various comedy and other shows and movies. As a host, she has been part of television as well as podcasts. She is a writer who stepped into the role of a producer.

After performing stand-up comedy for five years since 2001, Michelle landed her first television work in Comedy Central. In 2018, she started hosting her podcast titled Late Night Whenever! She was also involved with Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup, a show that offers a platform to fresh talents in the comedy genre.

2019 brought her the opportunity to act in a few movies, Sell By, Someone Great, Always Be My Maybe and Isn’t It Romantic. She also appeared in the television serials, First Wives Club and Tales of the City. Simultaneously she began co-hosting Adulting, a WNYC podcast, with Jordan Carlos.

In 2020, she started hosting The Circle, Netflix’s reality TV show. The same year she published a collection of personal essays in the book titled Survival of the Thickest. The book has been adapted for the TV show of the same title by Netflix and it premiered on July 13, 2023.

Her other Netflix stand-up special, Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia won a Critics’ Choice Television Award in 2021 for Best Comedy Special. In 2022, she was part of a Pamela Aldon movie and in 2023, she was roped in for a New Line Cinema project titled Fixed.

What is Michelle Buteau’s Net worth in 2023?

Buteau in First Wives Club (Image via IMDb and BET+)

Three years ago the comedian-actress was valued at $1 Million. As such, Buteau’s net worth has jumped from $1 Million to $5 Million in 2022-2023, according to Famous Birthdays. Her sources of income include stand-up comedy shows, hosting podcasts and creative gigs, television shows, and many movies. Her published writing is another source adding to her net worth.

She has published a memoir titled, Survival of the Thickest which was turned into a Netflix series of the same name.

Her involvement with Netflix since 2017 has contributed considerably to her earnings. In previous years, Michelle was included to be part of many films. However, not much additional information is available about her assets, house, investments, and fixed salary.

Where is Michelle Buteau's husband from? Family life explored

Michelle in scenes from First Wives Club (Image via IMDb)

The comedian was born in July 1977 to a Lebanese-Haitian father and a French-Jamaican mother. While she contemplated journalism after graduating from Florida International University, her real calling was comedy.

The comedian, actor, TV host, podcast host, writer, and producer is married to Dutch photographer, Gijs van der Most. Currently, he is based in Brooklyn. They have twins born in January 2019, through surrogacy.

What roles did Michelle Buteau play on Netflix? Characters explored

A scene from First Wives Club (Image via IMDb and BET+)

Michelle has worked in many television shows and movies. She played herself in the reality shows Welcome to Buteaupia and The Circle. She played Bree Washington in the First Wives Club, and Mavis Beaumont in Survival of the Thickest. She voiced Tru-Tru in Zootopia and The Sperm Queen in Rick and Morty.

Her movie roles are as follows:

As Martina in Isn’t It Romantic

As Cammy in Almost Love

As Cynthia in Someone Great

As Veronica in Always Be My Maybe

As Veronica Ramirez in Work It

As Trudy in Happiest Season

As Ingrid in The Stand In

As Melissa in Marry Me

As Captain Tarter in Moonshot

As Principal Collins in Crush

As Lisa in Clerks III

As Dawn in Babes

As Molasses in Fixed

Michelle Buteau’s Survival of the Thickest and First Wives Club are available for streaming on Netflix.