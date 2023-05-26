How old is Michelle Buteau? Everything to know about the Barbecue Showdown season 2 host

Michelle Buteau, the charismatic host of Barbecue Showdown season 2, has become a household name in recent years with her hilarious stand-up comedy and undeniable talent.

The 45-year-old is set to bring her comedic geniuses and wit to Barbecue Showdown, set to premiere on May 26 on Netflix.

A jack-of-all-trades, Michelle Buteau is not only a mother and wife but also an accomplished actor, writer, comedian, and TV host. With her distinguished personality and quick humor, she is effortlessly able to captivate viewers. Nobody can help but fall head over heels for her comedy and infectious laughter.

Michelle Buteau transitioned her career from journalism to comedy

Initially aiming to pursue a career in journalism, Michelle Buteau found herself behind the scenes as a news footage editor. However, fate had a different plan in store for her. Michelle decided to navigate her emotions through the wild world of stand-up comedy. Little did she know that her decision would lead her to the bright lights and laughter-filled stages that awaited her.

Since her comedy debut, Michelle Buteau has been on a steady climb toward superstardom. She has graced the screens of Best Week Ever, Late Late Show, and Lopez Tonight, leaving audiences in stitches with her relatable humor.

Her talent and infectious laughter have earned her a coveted Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special, thanks to her stand-up special 'Welcome to Buteaupia' streaming on Netflix.

Michelle Buteau's comedic genius extends beyond the stage as she has made her mark in the film and television industry with popular roles in shows like Whitney, Key and Peele, and First Wives Club.

Her silver screen debut in Isn't It Romantic showcased her knack for stealing scenes and leaving audiences wanting more. From rom-com delights like Always Be My Maybe to heartfelt hits like Someone Great, Michelle's on-screen charisma shines bright.

She has also the author of the book Survivor of The Thickest. The book is a summary of her life; growing up as a Caribbean, Catholic and thick in New Jersey, married to a Dutch husband, surrogacy and IVF, motherhood, etc.

She married Dutch photographer Gija van der Most on August 1, 2010, and they welcomed adorable twins Hazel and Otis in January 2019.

All in all, she is a mother, wife, dog mom, comedian, writer, actor, and now the host of Barbecue Showdown season 2.

Barbecue Showdown season 2: The Fiery Adventure

Get your taste buds ready for an epic barbecue battle as Barbecue Showdown returns for its sizzling second season! Hosted by the fabulous Michelle Buteau, this mouthwatering competition brings together eight of the nation's top barbecuers to showcase their skills and creativity on the grill.

With a tempting $50,000 prize at stake, the heat is on as these pitmasters go head-to-head to prove who reigns supreme in the world of barbecue.

What sets Barbecue Showdown apart from other cooking competitions is its unique twist: the contestants must master the flame in an open-fire playground.

This means no fancy gadgets or high-tech grills—just pure, old-school barbecue techniques. It's a true test of skill, creativity, and the ability to bring out the best flavors using only fire, smoke, and a whole lot of passion.

Guiding the contestants through their fiery challenges are world-class BBQ judges Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso.

Watch Barbecue Showdown season 2 on May 26 only on Netflix.

