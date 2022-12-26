Who is Gijs van der Most? Meet The Circle host Michelle Buteau’s husband ahead of the season 5 premiere

Comedian Michelle Buteau will once again be seen hosting the new season of the Netflix reality show, The Circle, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

In Season 5 of the reality competition, which is officially called The Circle: Singles, she will once again introduce the new players to the rules and meet them in person only at the finale/reunion of the show.

The show will follow the players who claim to be “romantically available as they jockey for popularity with their sequestered co-stars.” While some of the players will be telling the truth, others will be strategically catfishing as singletons in hopes of winning a cash prize of $100,000.

The Circle host Michelle Buteau has been married to Gijs van der Most for over 10 years.

The Circle host Michelle Buteau’s husband, Gijs van der Most, is a photographer

Michelle’s husband Gijs van der Most is a Dutch-born photographer. He learned about photography at the Utrecht School for Arts (HKU) in the Netherlands. He earned a degree in photographic design in 2005.

After working for many years in Amsterdam, he is currently based in Brooklyn, New York, with his family. Gijs says on his official website [gijsvandermost.com]:

“My images are driven from a genuine interest in people and their environment. To capture a special and unique moment from an ordinary situation lies the challenge for me.”

He is also the business owner of Van der Most Modern, specializing in mid-century and Dutch design in Brooklyn, as per his LinkedIn profile.

As per his official website, he has worked with several renowned publications like Esquire, People, Men’s Health, LPV Magazine, Fast Company, and Dentsu.

Michelle and Gijs met each other in the late 2000s and started their journey with a long-distance relationship for 2 years. The couple later decided to take the next step in their relationship despite the fact that Michelle thought she'd never get married.

The couple finally exchanged vows on July 31, 2010. Michelle and Gijs then became parents to twins Owen and Hazel, who were born in January 2019 via surrogate.

The couple welcomed the babies via surrogacy as Michelle was diagnosed with prolactinoma.

Michelle even went through a couple of rounds of IVF and had four miscarriages. They even tried to sell their house to afford a surrogate, but her mother stepped in to help them financially. The couple finally found a surrogate who gave birth to their twins.

In fact, it was Gijs who encouraged The Circle host Michelle to opt for surrogacy after watching her in pain. She told People in 2020:

"My husband said, 'You know, I want you back. You are so unhappy and just physically wrecked.'”

The Survival of the Thickest author even shared that she "always wanted kids" and once she met her husband, she knew she had made the right choice:

"It's so crazy when you find a partner that you actually like that is good for you that makes you want to feel like you can do anything. And that makes you feel like you want to also be a better person."

She further added:

"And then having kids with them, it was just like 'Good night. Good night, everybody.' And I ended up like, 'There's not enough champagne to celebrate what we got going on.'"

Stream Netflix on Wednesday to watch the new season of The Circle.

