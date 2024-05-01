The Circle season 6: Who went home in episode 11?

21-year-old Autumn from Murfreesboro, Tennessee was blocked from The Circle season 6. In episode 11 she was eliminated by Quori-Tyler, this week's influencer, although secret influencer, Jordan disagreed with QT's decision.

Autumn was one of the fan-favorite contestants on the show, who focused on her strategy and won the hearts of the audience. However, she faced betrayal due to the alliances formed between players and was targeted multiple times.

The Circle season 6 episode 11 titled It's Giving Sus was exclusively released on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and the synopsis read:

"The Circle is more divided than ever after another influencer gets blocked. No longer in pairs, each player sends a gift to a BFF of their choice."

As per her bio on Netflix's Tudum, Autumn participated in the reality TV series as her authentic "genuine weird redneck self" and brought an "I don’t give a damn" attitude into the game. During her time on The Circle, she attempted to "build alliances" but her strategy didn't seem to work.

Autumn was blocked in The Circle season 6 episode 11

The Circle season 6 episode 11 revealed that Autumn was being sent home. Upon hearing this, the Tennessee native was upset that she did not get a chance to prove herself on the show. She was then given an option to meet any one of the players.

Autumn contemplated whom to visit and thought about confronting Lauren, who used to be her ride-or-die. She also considered visiting Olivia's apartment, suspecting her to be a catfish. However, in the end, Autumn decided to see Jordan and the two players discussed the latest development.

Jordan revealed that QT decided to eliminate Autumn because of the "influencer tick" and he had no say in the matter even though he disagreed with the decision. Referring to Cassie, Autumn said:

"My thing was I wanted to be nice but I also didn't wanna beat around the bush. Like, I am seriously not an a*s kisser. Obviously, the blond country girls just don't last in The Circle. Cause poor Cassie got kicked out."

She also told Jordan he had the potential to win and he needed to "pull through" for her. However, before leaving, Autumn left a video message revealing her identity.

The season 6 players were shocked to find out that she wasn't a catfish. Autumn stated that she had no regrets about the calculated steps she took in the past few episodes. The Circle contestant also mentioned that she wasn't given a "fair chance" to showcase her capabilities and strengths in the game.

"Hey, y'all. It's me. I'm Autumn. I am who I said I was. I decided to come in as myself because I am country. I am weird. I have zero regrets coming in as myself. I don't feel like I was given a fair chance to show you my full capability here in the game," she said.

While leaving the show, Autumn decided to warn the remaining contestants. She said that a few players were trying to control the game and were attempting to twist the elimination round in their favor.

"I don't quite understand what the strategy was in taking me out. I did not pose any threat. It is looking like a lot of sheep following some very few powerful wolves right now," Autumn continued.

Fans can stream The Circle season 6 exclusively on Netflix. Episode 13 is set to air on May 18, 2024, and this installment will reveal the final contestants who made it to the end of the competition.