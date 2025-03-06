“The experiment worked for us”— Love Is Blind’s Kylie opens up about unseen romance

Kylie Schuelke and Brian Sumption took part in Love Is Blind Season 8 to form a lasting connection. Although their journey did not make it into the final cut of the show, Kylie confirmed that their experience resulted in success. Sharing to Tudum by Netflix on March 4, 2025, Kylie noted,

"Ultimately, we went on Love Is Blind to find love — and we did just that. The experiment worked for us, and now we get to write our own story."

The couple became engaged in the pods, and despite not appearing in the final episodes, they shared how their relationship has progressed since filming.

Kylie and Brian’s Love Is Blind journey

Formation of the connection

Both Kylie and Brian entered Love Is Blind with clear motivations. Brian, a wine bar owner, had been focused on his business in recent years and saw the experiment as an opportunity to prioritize his personal life. He highlighted that his experience hosting speed-dating events made the format feel like a natural fit for him.

Kylie, a medical student, had limited time for dating due to her academic commitments and viewed the show as a practical way to explore a serious relationship. She stated,

“The idea of finding a husband and getting married in [the] short amount of time that I had off from school just sounded like something that could work for me.”

Their shared backgrounds further contributed to their compatibility. Both came from farming families in South Dakota, which helped them form an initial bond. Brian highlighted,

“We basically both [grew up] in the middle of nowhere, South Dakota, and come from farming families.”

Reaction to limited on-screen presence

Despite their engagement, Kylie and Brian were not among the couples selected to continue their journey on camera. Brian viewed this as a positive outcome, explaining,

“It felt almost like a weight off our shoulders. Now we can do our own thing and figure out our lives on our own.”

Kylie Schuelke acknowledged some disappointment about not being featured further but emphasized that their connection was genuine. She responded to speculation from viewers, stating,

“People are like, ‘Well, this couple must be boring,’ or, ‘Producers must not have seen it working out for them.’ But obviously, it did … Sometimes [people question if] this is a real process. It definitely is.”

Progression post-experiment

After leaving the experiment, Kylie and Brian continued their relationship outside the structured environment of the show. A notable moment occurred at the airport when Kylie, realizing Brian would miss his flight, chose to stay behind with him. She recalled,

“I just turned around [in the security line] and went back for him.”

Following this, the couple opted for their trip to Mexico, a decision they had considered even before knowing they would not be part of the official cast trips. Kylie explained,

“Obviously you don’t think [your story is not going to be followed], but we always talked about going somewhere regardless.”

Since returning to Minnesota, Kylie and Brian have focused on integrating their lives. They continue to spend time with friends and family, maintaining a steady relationship without external pressures. While other couples from Love Is Blind Season 8 prepared for wedding ceremonies, Kylie and Brian have chosen to move at their own pace. Kylie stated,

“We don’t have a time constraint. We’re just letting things happen as they do and giving ourselves space to do things at whatever pace we choose.”

Episodes 1-12 of Love Is Blind Season 8 are currently streaming on Netflix. The season finale premieres on Friday, March 7, with the reunion special airing on Sunday, March 9, at 9 PM ET.

