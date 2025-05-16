“The first one that comes to mind” — Phil Keoghan gets emotional talking about racing with his dad on The Amazing Race

Phil Keoghan, the longtime host of The Amazing Race, spoke about his personal connection to the show in an interview with TV Insider published on May 15, 2025. Just ahead of the Season 37 finale airing that night, Keoghan became emotional when asked who he would choose as his teammate if he ever got the chance to compete.

Without any pause, he answered, “It would be my dad.” He was referring to John Keoghan, who has appeared on the show before. In season 13, John took part as a Pit Stop greeter — a role where someone welcomes teams to the finish mat for that leg of the race.

“Unfortunately, my dad is not doing so good right now,” he said in the conversation.

Phil Keoghan further added,

Trending

“I treasure the adventures that I’ve had with him throughout my life, but when I think about the ultimate partner, he’s the first one that comes to mind. I get to spend time with him.”

The host also shared that he recently returned from New Zealand, where he and his father went on another road trip across the South Island. As The Amazing Race continues to celebrate journeys and relationships, Keoghan’s story highlighted the real-life connections that make those moments matter both on and off screen.

“My dad would be the ultimate partner” — The Amazing Race host Keoghan recalls childhood memories and travel adventures

During the interview, Phil Keoghan explained why his father, John, would be his ideal teammate on The Amazing Race. He described him as someone full of knowledge and experience,

“My dad is like a walking encyclopedia, just a wealth of knowledge. He’s well-traveled. He’s a plant scientist. He’s very physical, but he’s also super smart and good at puzzles,” he stated.

Keoghan also looked back on some of his earliest adventures with his father. He recalled being just three years old when they walked together to the Grand Canyon. Years later, they retraced the 1928 Tour de France route, and when Keoghan biked across the United States to raise money for multiple sclerosis, his dad drove the support vehicle the entire way.

“He was the support for me,” Keoghan said.

Keoghan highlighted not just the physical aspects of racing but the importance of trust and support, qualities he sees in his father. Through these reflections, Keoghan shared a glimpse of his off-screen life and the relationship that shaped his own adventures.

“We went on another adventure” — Host opens up about making time for his dad in New Zealand

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan shared that despite his father’s current health challenges, he recently took the time to travel to New Zealand for another meaningful trip together.

“I just got back from New Zealand yesterday and I flew down to spend some time with him and we went on another adventure together,” he said.

The two drove across the South Island, continuing their long history of shared experiences. This recent trip added to a lifetime of travels between them, reinforcing Keoghan’s view that his dad is his ideal racing partner. He also acknowledged how much influence John has had on The Amazing Race over the years, even beyond his appearance in season 13.

Keoghan revealed that his father helped him with data analysis to determine the show’s top 50 fan-favorite moments. “Science doesn’t lie,” his father taught him—something Keoghan has carried into his approach on the show. Interestingly, John’s cameo as a greeter was among the fan-ranked top moments, showing the impact he had on viewers.

Watch the finale episode of The Amazing Race currently streaming on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More