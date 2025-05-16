“The first one that comes to mind” — Phil Keoghan gets emotional talking about racing with his dad on The Amazing Race

Phil Keoghan, the longtime host of The Amazing Race, spoke about his personal connection to the show in an interview with TV Insider published on May 15, 2025. Just ahead of the Season 37 finale airing that night, Keoghan became emotional when asked who he would choose as his teammate if he ever got the chance to compete.
Without any pause, he answered, “It would be my dad.” He was referring to John Keoghan, who has appeared on the show before. In season 13, John took part as a Pit Stop greeter — a role where someone welcomes teams to the finish mat for that leg of the race.
“Unfortunately, my dad is not doing so good right now,” he said in the conversation.
Phil Keoghan further added,
“I treasure the adventures that I’ve had with him throughout my life, but when I think about the ultimate partner, he’s the first one that comes to mind. I get to spend time with him.”
The host also shared that he recently returned from New Zealand, where he and his father went on another road trip across the South Island. As The Amazing Race continues to celebrate journeys and relationships, Keoghan’s story highlighted the real-life connections that make those moments matter both on and off screen.
“My dad would be the ultimate partner” — The Amazing Race host Keoghan recalls childhood memories and travel adventures
During the interview, Phil Keoghan explained why his father, John, would be his ideal teammate on The Amazing Race. He described him as someone full of knowledge and experience,
“My dad is like a walking encyclopedia, just a wealth of knowledge. He’s well-traveled. He’s a plant scientist. He’s very physical, but he’s also super smart and good at puzzles,” he stated.
Keoghan also looked back on some of his earliest adventures with his father. He recalled being just three years old when they walked together to the Grand Canyon. Years later, they retraced the 1928 Tour de France route, and when Keoghan biked across the United States to raise money for multiple sclerosis, his dad drove the support vehicle the entire way.
“He was the support for me,” Keoghan said.
Keoghan highlighted not just the physical aspects of racing but the importance of trust and support, qualities he sees in his father. Through these reflections, Keoghan shared a glimpse of his off-screen life and the relationship that shaped his own adventures.
“We went on another adventure” — Host opens up about making time for his dad in New Zealand
The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan shared that despite his father’s current health challenges, he recently took the time to travel to New Zealand for another meaningful trip together.
“I just got back from New Zealand yesterday and I flew down to spend some time with him and we went on another adventure together,” he said.
The two drove across the South Island, continuing their long history of shared experiences. This recent trip added to a lifetime of travels between them, reinforcing Keoghan’s view that his dad is his ideal racing partner. He also acknowledged how much influence John has had on The Amazing Race over the years, even beyond his appearance in season 13.
Keoghan revealed that his father helped him with data analysis to determine the show’s top 50 fan-favorite moments. “Science doesn’t lie,” his father taught him—something Keoghan has carried into his approach on the show. Interestingly, John’s cameo as a greeter was among the fan-ranked top moments, showing the impact he had on viewers.
