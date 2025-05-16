Were you just as thrilled about Carson and Jack’s The Amazing Race 37 win as I was?

**Disclaimer: This article of The Amazing Race is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

The Amazing Race season 37 ended with a thrilling finale on May 15, 2025, with Carson and Jack emerging as champions. These longtime best friends began as underdogs but built a solid record of wise choices, collaboration, and toughness across continents, roadblocks, and detours.

During the final leg, they kept their cool under stress navigated , and finished their last tasks before their rivals. I believe Carson and Jack earned their victory—not just for their speed, but for racing with integrity, consideration, and unwavering attention.

They didn't need drama or flashy stunts to shine. Instead, they showed that mutual confidence clear communication, and a light-hearted attitude can make a big difference in stressful situations. Their story highlighted how far you can go when you stay level-headed and back each other up.

Their victory wasn't just about winning a race—it reminded us that teamwork and kindness still have a place in competitive reality TV.

Carson and Jack stayed calm, led smart, and earned their win at every stage of the final leg in The Amazing Race

The final leg of The Amazing Race season 37 took the last three teams—Carson & Jack, Jonathan & Ana, and Han & Holden—to Miami, Florida. From the moment they landed, Carson and Jack made clear they weren’t just racing—they were focused, prepared, and ready to win. In my opinion, their calm, clear communication gave them an edge from the very first task of the finale.

The leg began with the “Miami Scramble,” a three-part challenge that included sailing, flyboarding, and a water rescue simulation. Carson and Jack secured the lead early when they became the first team to reach the clue box at Crandon Park Marina. While all teams tackled the Save task first, Carson and Jack stayed on pace and reached the Soar challenge ahead of the others.

Jack took on the flyboard Roadblock. Despite struggling initially, he completed the task before his competitors, giving their team more time for the Sail challenge around Valentine’s Island. As Ana fell behind after 21 attempts and Han & Holden hit delays, Carson and Jack extended their lead.

In the final stretch, Carson and Jack decoded the clue from the domino-shaped puzzle, correctly guessing Calle Ocho Domino Park. They stayed composed, worked with locals to get directions, and kept their focus. Their puzzle-solving skills at Ice Palace Film Studios were just as impressive—they completed the final 3D memory challenge and headed to LoanDepot Park.

In my opinion, Carson and Jack’s win wasn’t about one lucky moment. It was about steady decisions, mutual trust, and consistency. They never panicked, never turned on each other, and never let frustration break their momentum. That’s why they didn’t just win the race—they earned it, one smart move at a time.

Carson and Jack earned the finale lead through strategy and calm

Carson and Jack didn’t just win The Amazing Race season 37—they built up to it with steady, smart racing. In episode 11, My Knight in Shining Armor, which aired on May 14, the final four teams arrived in Portugal for a high-pressure leg that would decide the finale spots. In my opinion, Carson and Jack proved then that they were ahead for all the right reasons.

They navigated to the Granjão neighborhood first, completed physical tasks smoothly, and maintained their lead into the archery Roadblock at the Castle of Santa Maria da Feira. After catching the earliest train to central Porto, they were the first team to start—and finish—the mosaic tile puzzle.

They crossed the Luis Bridge and checked in first at the final Pit Stop, becoming the first team to qualify for The Amazing Race finale. That alone speaks volumes.

In my opinion, Carson and Jack didn’t just win the last leg—they earned the right to be there first. Their ability to stay calm, avoid blame, and communicate clearly set them apart. They didn’t stumble into the finale—they raced into it, and that’s why their win felt completely deserved.

