Did Jonathan and Ana Towns stay together after The Amazing Race season 37? Details explored 

The Amazing Race season 37 concluded with its finale on May 15, 2025. Among the three finalist teams were Jonathan and Ana Towns, who finished in third place. Throughout the season, the married couple was at the centre of online conversation, not for their performance, but due to Jonathan’s behaviour toward Ana during the race.

Many viewers took to social media to express concern, labelling his actions as “passive aggressive” and “rude,” while also calling out moments that they believed raised “red flags” in their dynamic. The show was filmed in mid-2024, and fans have since been curious about the current status of their relationship. Yes, Jonathan and Ana are still together.

The couple has remained active on social media and continued producing weekly content on their YouTube channel. Their public appearances and shared updates have prompted questions about how they addressed the tension that played out onscreen. Jonathan has also spoken out about his experience and revealed some personal updates that provide further context.

“We have come a long way since then” — Jonathan confirms they’re still together after The Amazing Race

Yes, Jonathan and Ana Towns are still married after competing on The Amazing Race season 37. Despite the challenges that were visible during the race, the couple has confirmed their relationship is intact. Over the past year, they have consistently uploaded weekly videos to their YouTube channel, The Road Less Traveled, where they discuss travel, parenting, and their experience on the show.

In an April 9 video, Jonathan opened up about being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) after the race wrapped. He explained that participating in a high-stress environment like The Amazing Race without knowing about his condition made it harder for him to process external factors and communicate effectively.

“Looking back at what I was seeing, and knowing what I know about myself now, it’s so hard for me to be supportive and helpful to somebody when my brain is in this overheated state,” he said.

On May 8, Jonathan responded to a fan in the YouTube comments section,

“I treated Ana very poorly while we were on the show and I understand how that can trigger a lot of strong emotions in people, but yes, we have come a long way since then,” he wrote.

His comments confirm the couple’s decision to work through the challenges and remain together after the competition ended.

Ana calls their relationship “functionally dysfunctional” but strong

Ana has also spoken about the nature of their marriage and the commitment they share. In an Instagram post shared before The Amazing Race season 37 premiere,

“We described ourselves to our casting producer as ‘functionally dysfunctional,’ and it’s true. We’re two complicated people in a complicated relationship, but our commitment to each other, to our children and to our future is never in question,” she wrote.

The couple are parents to two daughters, and Ana is a stay-at-home mom. On Mother’s Day, she posted a photo with their kids,

“These queens have stretched my heart in ways I never thought possible. Being their momma is the best role life has given me and the greatest privilege!” she shared.

Their social media content frequently includes their family life, suggesting their focus has shifted from the race to parenting and building a stable life together. Although the season stirred criticism, Jonathan and Ana appear to have taken steps to reflect and grow as a couple.

Jonathan’s public acknowledgement of his behaviour and efforts to understand it, along with Ana’s ongoing support, have shaped their post-show narrative. For now, their online presence continues to signal that they’re committed to moving forward together.

The Amazing Race finale episode is currently streaming on CBS.

