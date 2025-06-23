"The girls have been rumbling" — Baddies Africa star Scotty updates Natalie on the latest fight among the cast members

Baddies Africa returned with a new episode on June 22, 2025. The episode began with the continuation of the argument between Tavii Babii and Elsie Kay. Watching the newcomers fight among themselves bothered the 'OGs' Scotty and Rollie, who, during a conversation with their 'Baddie CEO' Natalie, updated her on the latest drama.

"Natalie, it's a lot-- It's a lot going on over here. The girls have been rumbling. They have been going crazy," Scotty said.

Hearing that, Natalie worried about the well-being of the cast members, who lived under the same roof. Scotty told Natalie that Tavii Babii and Elsie Kay, who were roommates, had engaged in a fistfight with one another.

It put Natalie on alert as she wondered how many more fights the girls would get themselves into.

Scotty and Rollie asked their 'Baddie CEO' to come to the villa and see everything for herself. The Baddies Africa stars then suggested that she should award a Baddie chain since some newcomers had performed notably well so far.

Baddies Africa stars Scotty and Rollie discuss friendships and interpersonal dynamics

In one of the segments of the Baddies Africa episode, Rollie and Scotty stepped out of the house to discuss the drama between the newcomers, Tavii Babii and Elsie Kay. Rollie was surprised to hear that their argument ensued because of a handshake with Kold Killa.

"These b**ches don't know how to act. It's supposed to be beautiful, and all they're doing is fighting. There's nothing different, it's just that we're in f**king Africa," Scotty said.

Hearing that, Rollie mentioned that she, in a previous Baddies Africa episode, sat down with the newcomers and advised them on friendships and the necessity of having companionship on the show.

She wanted them to spend time with one another and give each relationship the time to blossom. Rollie stated that it took "a while" to get to know somebody and call them a friend.

While speaking to the Baddies Africa cameras, Rollie elaborated, saying:

"These girls don't know the term, friend. Like, if I just meet a b**ch, that's not my friend, that's my acquaintance. I literally just met your acquaintance. So, I gotta get a little bit more time to know you before I can even call you my friend."

Shortly after, Natalie called Scotty and learned about Elsie Kay and Tavii Babii's fight. When Rollie suggested giving a chain away, Natalie worried about its consequences, convinced it would stir more drama among the newcomers.

However, Rollie argued otherwise, saying those deserving of the chain should get what they were due.

Consequently, Natalie asked Scotty and Natalie to gather the girls to head to a winery for a wine tasting session. On their way to the winery, Rollie asked Elsie Kay about her fight with Tavii Babii.

Elsie explained that Tavii Babii tried to "manage" her by acting superior to her. It rubbed her the wrong way and eventually led to the crashout.

Later in the episode, Natalie joined the cast members, hoping to enjoy some wine and talk. However, things went south quickly after multiple fights broke out between the newcomers.

Natalie was surprised by their behavior and criticized them for not maintaining a level of decorum.

"This is not acceptable," she added.

At the end of the segment, Natalie handed the Baddie chain to Tavii Babii, saying she deserved it. Tavii Babii got emotional and said that it validated her journey, proving that she was worthy of being part of the show.

Baddies Africa episodes can be streamed on Zeus.

