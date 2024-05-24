The GOAT: Who went home tonight?

Episode 5 of The Goat dropped on Thursday, May 23, on PrimeVideo. In the episode, Justin Johnson aka Alyssa Edwards from RuPaul's Drag Race, and Teck Holmes from The Challenge, went home in a double elimination.

After Kristen Doute got eliminated last week, she accused the male contestants of the show of conspiring against the women and eliminating them. So when Da'Vonne won The GOAT title in this episode, she made it a point to go after the men. This specifically included Wendell and Reza, who she thought were coming for the women.

However, even after earning the power to make her own team, Da'Vonne's team lost and left her teammates vulnerable to elimination.

How did Justin Johnson and Teck Holmes get eliminated on The GOAT episode 5?

After Da'Vonne's team lost, Teck, Joe, Paola, and Justin were pitted for eliminations, in episode 5 of The GOAT. The four contestants started scrambling to convince their other teammates to not vote them out. Alongside his ally Wendell, Teck decided that rallying was the thing that would help him stay put in the game.

Joe. on the other hand, was bracing to go home because he thought many votes were already pointing at him. Justin aka Alyssa spoke to CJ, hoping to convince her to not vote for him. He said he wanted to continue in The GOAT manor and fight another day.

Worried about her fate, Paola asked Reza who he might be voting for, but Reza chose silence. That made Paola run to Jason for help, who was at the time was in a confessional which didn't stop the former from interrupting. She cried and requested him to save her, but Justin behaved indifferently.

The final hearing from host Daniel Tosh revealed that Paola had garnered only one vote, Joe got two, Justin got three votes, and Teck got four votes. Paola's request coupled with the take-out-the-men strategy had worked in her favor. Teck's strategy to rally for safety didn't work, nor did Justin's plea to continue.

How did Justin and Teck's team lose in the elimination challenge on The GOAT episode 5?

Da'Vonne securing the title of The GOAT in episode 5 meant she got to choose the two teams. She went with Joe, Teck, Paola, and Justin, leaving CJ, Wendell, Jill, and Jason to form the other team.

The challenge had one contestant from each team use a slingshot to pop tomatoes, balls of lettuce, and loaves of bread to their remaining teammates on the other side. The teammates catching the vegetables were bound to each other, making it difficult to move in unison.

Despite Da'Vonne's efforts to choose the best mates, her team lost and went into elimination. It was a result of Teck having a hard time using the sling to catapult the vegetables to the right spot. They were so behind the other team that they knew of their demise well before the game finished.

What was the main challenge in episode 5?

The main challenge was an ode to the cooking shows. It had the contestants stir a pot of risotto, and while at it, they had to spell out culinary terms. Joe was eliminated on the word 'hummus', while Justin went out on 'celery'. Teck, Reza, Wendell, CJ, and Paola also didn't last long after they misspelled words like 'baste' and 'braise'.

The three finalists were Jason, Jill, and Da'Vonne. Jason couldn't spell 'quesadilla' so he went out, Jill followed after she spelled 'zucchini' incorrectly, which left Da'Vonne with the word 'ceviche'. She spelled it right and became The GOAT in episode 5.

New episodes of The GOAT season 1 come out every Thursday on Prime Video.