The Masked Singer season 11 episode 8: Recap and more details explored

Another player bit the dust on episode 8 of season 11 of The Masked Singer, which was released on April 24, on Fox. Group B lost Miss Cleocatra, as the total number of contestants was reduced to 6, out of the 16 initial ones.

Of all the wild guesses from the judges, Ken Jeong's guess of Cleocatra being the broadway actress Jenifer Lewis came true as her hood was taken off. She went home after competing in a face-off with The Seal, who hit the bottom with her.

The Masked Singer Group B development comes after the previous week's Group A finals, which saw Kate Flannery pop out of her Starfish costume.

Performances on episode 8 of The Masked Singer season 11

Gumball

The very first song of the night was from Gumball, who chose to go with Wide Open Spaces by The Chicks. His melodious voice, paired with the incredible range made the judges stand up from their seats and left the audience emotional.

The panel guesses for Gumball this week were Aaron Taylor Johnson, Derek Hough, and Taran Killam. But with the strong contention this player was giving, it was unlikely that he would be unveiled soon. His mesmerizing performance once again kept him out of danger, paving a smooth way to the finals.

The Beets

Then came the singing duo Beets, who once again proved their prowess with the song I'm So Excited by The Pointer Sisters. Their presentation and crowd engagement abilities got the audience and the judges grooving to their 'beets'.

With the power of two, The Beets made a strong contender for the finale, which was the reason the audience wasn't surprised when they were announced to be safe. On episode 8 of The Masked Singer, the judges guessed The Beets to be Brooks and Dunn; Titus Burgess and Alan Cumming; Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

Miss Cleocatra

For her performance, Miss Cleocatra opted to sing Free Your Mind by En Vogue. Her performance left the judges hooting and the audience puzzled about her identity.

But she fell unnoticeably short on this week's act, which pushed her to the bottom two. Ken Jeong guessed her correctly, while the other two said Roberta Flack, and Loretta Devine.

The Seal

The Seal had a hold on everyone in the studio when he performed Hold On by Wilson Phillips. This wildcard entry gained quick popularity not only because of his well-rounded performance but also for his adorable costume of a dog.

On this week's episode of The Masked Singer, The Seal shook his backside side to side after he was done singing, getting an, "Oh my gosh, so adorable", from Jenny.

But like his contemporary Miss Cleocatra, The Seal also fell short of a few points and was pushed to the bottom. Guesses for him this week were Haley Joel Osment, Corey Feldman, and Sean Astin.

The Smackdown

With Miss Cleocatra and The Seal facing each other in the final smackdown, the audiences braced themselves for a bittersweet ending. They were going to lose a great singer but were also going to find out about the face behind the other.

Miss Cleocatra was chosen to be the one to go home after they sang their own renditions of Waterfalls by TLC. Jenifer Lewis was revealed to be the contestant under the hood, who then shared about her journey to The Masked Singer.

She said that she was recovering from a fall she suffered while she was on a safari in Tanzania. She shared that while she still couldn't walk, The Masked Singer called her and gave her the opportunity, which she accepted because she loved entertaining. She finished by leaving a message for the kids, saying:

"I want to tell the kids when you fall, however you fall, get up. Get up. That’s all we got."

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 11 drop every Wednesday, on FOX, at 8 pm ET.