The Masked Singer season 11: Who went home tonight?

The Masked Singer season 11 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. During the segment, fans saw a few familiar costumes return to the show, while a known one was sent packing.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"Panellists open the show with a group performance of the Spice Girls anthem "Wannabe"; Carnie Wilson and Raven Symone return to the stage; the Season 11 contestants perform girl group classics."

After the performance, the audience voted to unmask one contestant and they chose Miss Cleocatra, who was revealed to be Jenifer Lewis.

The Masked Singer season 11 will air another episode next week on Wednesday, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

What happened on The Masked Singer tonight?

The Masked Singer season 11 episode 8 started with a bang as the judges came together to perform Wannabe by the Spice Girls. The first contestant to perform after that was Cleocatra and she sang Free Your Mind by En Vogue.

Carnie Wilson appeared on the show to reveal the contestant's clues and sang Stop! In the Name of Love by The Supremes. After the performance, the season 11 contestant said:

"Well, The Supremes, aren't just on my playlist! They're a part of my career."

The judges' guesses included Roberta Flack, Loretta Devine, and Jenifer Lewis.

The next contestant who performed was Beets and they sang I'm So Excited by The Pointers Sisters. Ahead of their performance, the duo said that the last time, they "really brought it home." They added that they were feeling the pressure to "pay homage to the ladies."

They added:

"Like the best girl groups out there, we both bring our own spice. I was the total ladies man, and I was the tough guy. Two guys who couldn’t be any more different. But we didn’t try to outdo each other. Instead, like a good girl group, we teamed up. It was our organic friendship that made us a delicious duo and kept us on menus nationwide."

The Masked Singer season 11 contestants further said they were still touring. Their additional clues included a mistletoe, a boarding pass, a restaurant menu and a bread castle. As part of their additional clue, Raven Symone sang Weak by SWV and the beets said that they made their audiences "weak in the knees on Broadway."

The judges' clues included Brooks and Dunn, Tituss Burgess and Allan Cumming, and Zack Braff and Donald Faison.

The next masked celebrity to perform on The Masked Singer season 11 episode 8 was Gumball, who sang Wide Open Spaces by The Chicks. As part of an additional clue, Carnie Wilson returned to the stage and sang Don't Cha by The Pussycat Dolls. The contestant said:

"Don't you wish you could have starred with Channing Tatum like me?"

The judges' guesses included Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Derek Hough, and Taran Killam. The final contestant on The Masked Singer season 11 episode 8 was Seal, who sang Hold On by Wilson Phillips. The wildcard contestant's clues were:

"Just like a seal, I’m cute, cuddly and friendly. So it makes sense I’m the wildcard, because I was mistakenly perceived as a wild child. You all may know me from your screens, radios or posters tagged up on your walls."

The wildcard contestant's visual clues included a treasure chest, a science lab, a driver's license, and a vampire. For the contestant's additional clue, Raven Symone returned to the stage to sing Bo$$ by Fifth Harmony. Seal revealed that they once worked under Steven Spielberg.

The judges' guesses included Haley Joel Osment, Corey Feldman, and Sean Astin.

After the performances, the audience voted for the bottom two and Cleocatra and Seal competed against each other to secure their position in the Fox show. As per the final vote, Cleocatra was eliminated and revealed to be Jenifer Lewis.

The Masked Singer season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on Fox.