The Masked Singer season 11: Poodle Moth gets unmasked

The Masked Singer season 11 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. During the segment, the final four contestants, Clock, Poodle Moth, Gumball, and Goldfish took to the stage once again to keep their position in the competition secure.

The four sang their hearts out and after an audience vote, Poodle Moth and Gumball had to take part in the smackdown.

The two sang If I Could Turn Back Time by Cher and eventually, Poodle Moth was eliminated. The contestant was unmasked and turned out to be This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.

Chrissy Mets aka Poodle Moth opens up about her The Masked Singer journey

The This is Us actress, who was unmasked as Poodle Moth on The Masked Singer season 11 episode 10 opened up about her time on the show while in conversation with Entertainment Weekly.

During the conversation, the eliminated contestant revealed that she had been asked to take part in the secret celebrity singing reality show for several seasons but she was scared. She added:

"And then I was like, "Oh, it is just too much pressure." And then schedule-wise, it was really difficult to get on the same schedule, but I had some time off [this season] and it was just the right time and it just fit."

When the publication asked her about channeling Kate Pearson, her character from the popular drama series, Chrissy said that music was her "first love" and that was one of the reasons she wanted to do the Fox show. Chrissy added that she wanted to educate people and let them know that she was a singer.

When asked whether The Masked Singer season 11 was "cathartic," Metz said it was, adding that she was "literally hidden" behind a mask and that contestants weren't judged on the way they looked and the mask helped them not think about people's judgments.

The eliminated contestant also spoke to Variety about her experience and said it was harder than she thought. Chrissy said that she knew it would be "trying" because it was more than just singing:

"But like to put on a massive costume, to not really know where you’re going and to be led by people in front of the live audience and lights and all that, there’s a lot of pressure."

Chrissy further told the publication that she didn't want to "fall on her face" and until the last episode, she had doubts about whether she could do it. She added that it was "difficult" and she didn't think people realized that one has to keep pushing through and prepare as much as possible.

Poodle Moth sang Price Tag by Jessie J. in the latest episode

In The Masked Singer season 11 episode 10, the contestant sang Price Tag by Jessie J. Ahead of her performance, she revealed that she was "so disappointed" when she lost the Battle Royale. She commented on being saved by the judges' panel and said it reminded her of another time in her life.

"Before my big break, I had no cash, a credit card gaining interest and even had to borrow money for gas. I was afraid of answering my phone, just in case it was the debt collectors, again."

She continued:

"Until one time I was this close to ignoring it, but for some reason, something in me picked up. And thank goodness because that call changed everything. I got my big break and, well, the rest is history."

The judges' guesses about her identity included Sheryl Crow by Rita Ora and Riley Keough by Ken Jeong. Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed Poodle Moth's identity as Chrissy Metz.

The Masked Singer season 11 will return next week with another episode on Fox.