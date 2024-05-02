The Masked Singer season 11: Who went home tonight?

The Masked Singer season 11 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. During the segment, fans saw Gumball, Seal, and Beets compete in the Group B finals. They sang songs that were close to their hearts.

The episode saw two celebrities get unmasked. After the performances wrapped up, Nick Cannon announced the results of the studio audience votes, and since Seal had the least number of votes, he was unmasked, turning out to be Corey Feldman.

The remaining two masked celebrities competed in Battle Royale, after which, Beets were unmasked. The celebrity duo behind the mask were famed American Idol contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken.

The Masked Singer season 11 episode 9 saw two contestants get eliminated

In The Masked Singer season 11 episode 9, group B contestants once again took to the stage. After each performance, Men in Black revealed a connection the contestants had with the judges.

The Fox show started with the contestants coming together to perform It's My Life by Bon Jovi, after which Beets took the stage and performed One Moment in Time by Whitney Houston. Ahead of their performance, they revealed that they chose a "really powerful song" and that it was about "a single moment" in a person's life that would show people what they were really capable of.

"And for us, that moment was when we each became fathers. I always wanted to be a dad, but I wasn't sure that it would happen for me. So when I held my child for that very first time, my world changed," one of the contestants said.

They also said that upon becoming fathers, they realized that every decision they made, would impact their children. They added that it wasn't a "perfect road," and dedicated their song to "Little Beets." Their visual clues included former cast members David Foster and Katharine McPhee, a knight, and a clock with a thumbs-up.

After the performance, Beets' connection to Nick Cannon was revealed. The Men in Black brought out a Fresh Beets with the Nick - A Wild Ride record.

The next celebrity on The Masked Singer season 11 episode 9 was Seal, who sang It's Tricky by D.M.C. Ahead of their performance, they said:

"There’s a lot of misconceptions out there about me. I’ve been tagged with the bad boy badge basically since day one, and they still keep trying to stick it on me."

The Masked Singer contestant said that he wanted people to see more sides to him and realize that he was "actually a family guy." His visual clues included a ship that had a heart on its sail, a poster of a zombie, a calendar with Friday circled on it, and a script for Last Chapter: Win the Golden Mask.

After his performance, his connection to Jenny McCarthy was revealed as the Men in Black brought out a record that read Sealed With A Kiss: A Tribute to Jenny - House Call.

Gumball was up next and sang Carry On Wayward Son by Kansa. Ahead of his performance, the masked celebrity revealed that his family moved a lot and since he was also the new kid, he would do "anything to make friends."

"Even when I started performing on stage I always felt out of place. I have no formal training, no education."

The Masked Singer contestant's visual aids included an arcade with former contestants Cow, Piglet, and Queens of Hearts. It also included a race car marked X and a football.

After the performance, the Men in Black brought out an album that said Sticky & Sweet: Ken's Greatest Hits - Kenspiration. He told Ken that The Masked Singer judge was a part of the "funniest" job he ever had.

This marked the end of the performances, after which the studio audience voted and Seal was revealed as Corey Feldman. Gumball and Beets competed in Battle Royale, following which Beets was revealed as Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken.

The Masked Singer season 11 will return next week with another episode on Fox.