The Masked Singer season 11: Who went home tonight?

The Masked Singer season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. During the segment, which was themed Transformers Night, two contestants went home. Five masked celebrities took to the stage in episode 6, including Starfish, Ugly Sweater, Lovebird, Goldfish, and Koala.

The synopsis of the episode read as follows:

"Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Transformers, with special guests Optimus Prime and Bumblebee; each celebrity singer performs a song featured in a "Transformers" movie - two celebrities are unmasked."

At the end of the segment, Lovebird was revealed as The Bachelor star Colton Underwood and under the Koala mask was DeMarcus Ware.

What happened in The Masked Singer season 11 episode 6?

The Masked Singer season 11 episode 6 started with Starfish's performance, as she sang 21 Guns by Green Day. Ahead of her performance, the contestant revealed clues about her identity. She said that being on the Fox show allowed her to "unlock" her inner "pop star."

The celebrity said that growing up, she played with a jukebox, while other children played in the sandbox.

"That machine transformed my life! It opened my ears to Clapton, Fleetwood Mac and, of course, Green Day. It inspired me to join a band. I toured the nation! I’ve been lucky to dabble in many tide pools."

The Masked Singer season 11 contestant continued that the starfish is "versatile," and that she could turn into a lot of things. Her visual clues included a fishbowl with the words 'Teacher's Lounge' and a 'LIVE' sign with a merchandise desk.

This was followed by Ugly Sweater, who sang Brick House by The Commodores. Ahead of his performance, the singer said he felt "warm and fuzzy" the "last time." The contestant spoke about his wife and said that she helped him tap into his "inner Optimus Prime."

"When I met my soul mate we couldn’t be more opposite. My life was unraveling and hers was all buttoned up. I was consignment, she was couture. I was on top of the charts and she didn’t know who I was."

His visual clues included an airplane, a poster of his wife, and a stop sign.

Lovebird took the stage next and sang All That You Are by Goo Goo Dolls. Ahead of his performance, The Masked Singer contestant revealed that he had been on the show before. He said that he felt "right at home" during his previous appearance and explained that he loved the Transformers since they could hide in plain sight. He revealed that he knew how the robots in the franchise must have felt like since he was also in a similar position:

"The world got to know me as somebody I wasn’t, but I was celebrated so I ran with it. Eventually I had to escape the cage I was trapped in and the truth is what set me free. Since then, I’ve tried to use my voice for good, helping people from court houses to white houses."

His visual clues included a camera labeled '24/7', a checkered flag, bird cages, and an MTV award.

Goldish performed Baby Come Back by Player and ahead of her performance, The Masked Singer celebrity revealed that she was hyped for the Transformers theme. She further added that she thought she would be married young like her mother but that "dating in Hollywood" was difficult and she hadn't been lucky.

Goldfish added that her previous breakup forced her to reflect on what she needed and was singing for anyone who ever got their hearts broken. Her visual clues included a Christmas snow globe, a police siren, and a bat.

Koala, the wildcard entry, was the last singer to perform. He sang Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears. He revealed that he was cute but defensive. He also said he was "kind of shy" and wasn't "superstar material" when he started his career. His clue revealed that he was on a shortlist with "some of the greatest of all time."

After the performances, the audience voted and the two singers with the lowest votes were sent home. This included Lovebird, who was The Bachelor's Colton Underwood, and Koala, who turned out to be former Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware.

The Masked Singer season 11 will return next week with another episode on Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Fox.