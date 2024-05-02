The Masked Singer season 11 episode 9: Recap and more details explored

With The Masked Singer season 11 only a stone's throw away from its finale, episode 9 came with two more eliminations in Group B. Seal was sent home in the first round, while the musical duo of Beets was sent home in the second round.

In the episode, which was released on FOX on May 1, Seal was revealed to be Corey Feldman, and the faces behind the Beets were revealed as Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken. Meanwhile, Gumball emerged victorious and was green-lit for the quarter-finals next week, where he would compete against Group A's Goldfish and Group B's Clock and Poodle Moth.

The episode titled Soundtrack of My Life was also a witness to a group performance by the final three Group B members, on It's My Life by Bon Jovi.

The Masked Singer season 11 episode 9: Gumball gets the better of Seal and Beets

Round 1 on the Group B finals

The episode opened with the Seal, Beets, and Gumball lightening the mood and coming together to perform It's My Life by Bon Jovi before the real competition began.

The competition was three-way in the first round and Beets kicked it off by choosing to sing the Whitney Houston classic, One Moment in Time. In their chance to guess the faces behind the duo, the panelists threw out three names. They said it could be Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris, Josh Grobman and Brian McKnight, or Dan and Shay.

Next up was the WILDCARD entry Seal, who went for Its Tricky by Run-D.M.C. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke got it right when it came to guessing the face behind Seal. They said it was Corey Feldman, while Rita said it was Jerry O’Connell, and Ken Jeong said it was Haley Joel Osment.

Then came Gumball's turn. He opted to sing Carry on Wayward Son by Kansas, which was loved by the judges, audience, and viewers. The panel guesses for him in this episode were Jack Black, Zachary Levi, and James Marsden.

After Seal was sent home at the end of the round on The Masked Singer season 11, he talked about the positive change he had seen after appearing on The Masked Singer, in an interview with Variety. He said:

"It [his music] was kind of overlooked and ignored for a long time. But now people do hear my voice and know that it’s me singing. That in itself is a compliment."

Round 2 on the Group B finals

As per The Masked Singer ritual, the remaining two contestants had to face off on a single song for the second round of the finale. Beets and Gumball chose to go with the classic (I've Had) The Time of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes for their final song this week.

After the round, Beets were guessed to be K-ci and Jojo by Ken Jeong, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet by Jenny McCarthy, Cee-lo Green and Dangermouse by Rita Ora, while Robin Thicke maintained his Dan and Shay cue.

It was amusing that no one got Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken's names right because they were given out as guesses several times before in the show's history.

For that reason, when Beets were eliminated and revealed, it was a shocker to the judges. At the end of the round on The Masked Singer season 11, Studdard talked about the costume being a challenge for them:

"As long as Clay and I have been singing, we got the singing part down pat. It was just making sure that we didn’t stumble and trip over one another. Especially because we really couldn’t see much of anything outside of the costumes."

The quarter-final episode of The Masked Singer season 11 will drop on May 8, on FOX, at 8 pm ET.