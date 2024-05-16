The Masked Singer season 11: Who went home tonight?

Following Poodle Moth's unmasking on The Masked Singer season 11, the newly released episode focused on the competition between the remaining contestants Clock, Goldfish, and Gumball.

After the solo performances, the three contestants performed A Moment Like This by Kelly Clarkson. Soon after, the vote results were shared by Nick Cannon. It was revealed that Clock was in third place and had to unmask herself. The final guesses by the panelists were:

Robin: Stephanie Mills

Jenny: Roberta Flack

Ken: Janet Jackson

Rita: Thelma Houston

Rita's guess was correct, Thelma Houston was behind the Clock mask.

The Masked Singer season 11 semi-finals episode was released exclusively on Fox on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/PT. The episode synopsis reads:

"Reliving the season's most exciting highlights as well as special performances from the final three; exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the Season 11 contestants."

Clock was unmasked on The Masked Singer season 11 semi-finals

The Masked Singer season 11 semi-finals started with a trio singing performance by the remaining three contestants in the competition, Clock, Goldfish, and Gumball. They sang Higher Love by Whitney Houston as a group, and when it was time for solo performances, Gumball took to the stage and revealed his clue package. He said:

"Music was my first love, but when I moved to Hollywood I had to give that part of myself up to be taken seriously. Hollywood is a bit like a gumball machine."

Gumball sang I Lived by OneRepublic on stage, which impressed the panelists due to his impactful voice. Gumball's super clue was a cheerleader. When it was time for the judges to guess who was behind the Gumball mask, Robin voted for James Van Der Beek. Meanwhile, Jenny and Rite thought it was Jason Sudeikis and Taylor Kitsch behind the mask, respectively.

Next up on The Masked Singer stage was Clock, who covered Dancing in the Streets by Martha and the Vandellas. Revealing his super clue as men in black bring out a pile of gold bars, clock shared:

“Standing here in the semi-finals has been a total statement for me because, well, I’m not as young as I used to be. But becoming the Clock has been so fun, it’s reminded me after all these years, mama’s still got it."

After Jenny got an additional clue, roller skates, through the Blue Prime button, she guessed Clock was Roberta Flack. Meanwhile, Rita took Thelma Houston's name and Robin thought it was Stephanie Mills under the mask.

The last performance was Goldfish's who sang You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette on stage. Her super clue shocked the audience when Demi Lovato appeared on stage and said they go "way way back." Goldfish said:

"Becoming the Goldfish has unleashed a really fun, silly side of myself that, honestly, only a few people in my life get to see. It’s been so much fun letting loose. Coming from a girl who once wore a prom dress to an awards show, this is everything."

Rita guessed Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. Jenny, on the other hand, took Selena Gomez's name. Robin thought Goldfish was Hilary Duff.

Later in the episode after the votes were cast, it was revealed that Clock took third place as Gumball and Goldfish head towards the next round. Clock unmasked herself to reveal her true identity, and it was the Grammy-winning artist Thelma Houston.

Stream The Masked Singer season 11 exclusively on Fox.