The Masked Singer season 11 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

The Masked Singer season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. During the segment, the top four contestants returned to the Fox stage to secure their place in the competition.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"The final four contestants perform; one celebrity is unmasked, leaving the final three to move on."

After the performances, the studio audience voted for who they liked best, and the two celebrities with the least votes battled it out to save themselves from elimination. By the end of the segment, Clock, Goldfish, and Gumball made it through and Poodle Moth was eliminated.

What happened on The Masked Singer tonight?

In The Masked Singer season 11 episode 10, titled Quarter Finals: Final Four, the remaining four contestants returned to the stage to sing their hearts out and ensure that they were still in the running to win the show. As part of their additional clues, each contestant got a phone call after the performances.

The first star was Clock, who sang Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan. Ahead of her performance, she revealed that she was in shock that she was still in the running and competing against "these young whippersnappers."

She added:

"When I was younger, everyone loved to hear me sing, until I told them I wanted to do it for a living. Suddenly it was all, what?! Are you crazy?! You see, I was a young mother and most concerned was my own mom."

The celebrity said that when her mother finally heard her sing, she was "mesmerized" and wanted to help out in any way possible. The Masked Singer contestant then added that her singing became a "family affair" and noted that her son works with her when she tours.

As part of her additional clue, Clock's son called her and reminded her that she "performed for the Pope." He further told Judge Ken Jeong that it should be a piece of cake for him to guess.

Next up was Gumball, who sang I'm Yours by Jason Mraz. Ahead of his performance, the masked celebrity revealed that he had doubts that he belonged on the show. He said that being in the smackdown turned into the "awakening" he needed to "dig deep."

"As much self-doubt as I have, I think I do have just as much fight in me. As someone who was an athlete, I felt like I was back on that field. I felt like it was time to leave it all on the stage."

As part of his additional clue, The Masked Singer contestant's wife called him and reminded him of his time on off-Broadway.

Poodle Moth performed next and sang Price Tag by Jessie J. She revealed that she was disappointed when she lost Battle Royale, but was grateful that the judges saved her. She said that it reminded her of a time in her life before she got her big break.

"I had no cash, a credit card gaining interest and even had to borrow money for gas. I was afraid of answering my phone, just in case it was the debt collectors, again."

As part of her additional clue, her sister called her and asked her if there was anything the contestant couldn't do. She reminded her of her Golden Globe nomination.

The last contestant of the night was Goldfish, who sang Unforgettable by Nat King Cole. Ahead of her performance, she revealed that she believed she had been through a lot in her career.

"When you’re young and suddenly a role model, there’s a lot of pressure to live up to the expectations and grow up in front of the whole world. People wanted me to be one thing — perfect. But perfect is impossible. The one thing that I am is resilient. In Hollywood, you have to keep reinventing yourself."

As part of her additional clue, The Masked Singer season 11 contestant's "man" called and said that she never backed down from a challenge and loved to perform live.

The audience then voted for who they liked the most and Clock and Goldish were safe. Gumball and Poodle Moth competed in a smackdown and the latter was sent packing.

The Masked Singer season 11 will return next week with another episode on Fox.