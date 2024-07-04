The Mole season 2: Who are the primary suspects and why? Reasons and theory explained 

The second batch of The Mole season 2 i.e. episodes 6 to 8 are all set to drop on Friday, July 5. While waiting for the upcoming episodes, viewers are trying to speculate who among the remaining 8 contestants is sabotaging the gameplay.

The Mole season 2 premiered on June 28, with 12 contestants, who joined intending to increase the prize pot and eventually take it home. However, not many have been able to decrypt the person who is sabotaging their missions and draining the pot.

The last episode of the first installment, i.e. episode 5 saw who each player thinks the mole is. The highest number of votes went to Michael, which makes him the primary suspect of The Mole season 2 so far.

However, if viewers take notes from the last season, the primary suspect isn't always the mole. Joi was thought to be the mole by most, but Kesi turned out to be the actual mole.

Who are the primary suspects in The Mole season 2?

1) Michael

Episode 5 of The Mole season 2 unveiled Michael as the top suspect among the contestants. One moment that made Michael look like the mole was when he pushed the suitcase underwater further away, in episode 2 of the show.

He was the only player who could reach that depth underwater. So while he was retrieving the suitcase from the seabed, his grip loosened and the suitcase slipped under the shipwreck.

However, that same moment was also perceived as proof of him being a genuine player. That is because it was he who eventually got the suitcase from under the shipwreck. The fact that the majority of players in The Mole season 2 see Michael as the primary suspect also makes him unlikely to be the mole.

2) Ryan

Ryan could possibly be flying under the noses of the contestants calmly because she is subtle and cooperative, never aggressive in her gameplay. This could be a perfect mask for her sneaky attempts. Ryan was spotted by Hannah costing $10,000 to the group in the dinner challenge.

When the contestants were segregating the guests according to their choice of dishes, Ryan said the pilot had a veggie dumpling even though he actually had a chicken skewer.

On the other hand, her bio for the show also has 'athletic' written in it but she wasn't able to dive deep to retrieve the suitcase underwater. From a perspective, this allegedly could be telling of her mole-like behavior.

However, in the first episode, Ryan was the one to shoot down two intruders with her paintball gun, something a mole is unlikely to do. She could have also probably done so to gain early trust so she could sabotage easily later. Further episodes might make it much clearer about her stance in the game.

3) Muna

Muna was the second person on episode 5 of The Mole season 2 to be suspected the highest after Michael. In her confessions, Muna has told fans she plays to win. She was also seemingly indifferent when Jennifer got eliminated in the first round of eliminations because she lied about taking a correction.

She also lied in the fortune cookie guessing game to get exempted from the eliminations that round. She is also never actively participating in any of the missions, rather is more of a background helper.

However, Muna's help in the heist mission helped the contestants greatly, which can be seen as proof of her fealty. But if viewers were to eliminate suspects on the basis of the times they have helped in the missions, there wouldn't be any suspects left because each of the remaining 8 players has helped carry out one or the other mission.

On the other hand, Sean was one of the three primary suspects in episode 5 of The Mole season 2, he too is likely to be the mole. Neesh was also suspected by several contestants in episode 4 of the show, which brings some spotlight on him too.

Meanwhile, Hannah brought the prize pot of approx $45k down to $9k in episode 2 just so she could win the exemption, this move of hers made several contestants vary of her too.

The next installment of The Mole season 2 comes out on July 5, and the last two episodes of the season come out on July 12, only on Netflix.

