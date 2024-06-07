The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18: Trailer breakdown

The Real Housewives of Orange County is set to return to screens with another season in July 2024. The upcoming season will bring back familiar faces and will feature a newcomer, Katie Ginella. It will also see the return of a former cast member, Alexis Bellino, as a friend of the cast.

Bravo dropped the trailer of the upcoming season on Thursday, June 6, 2024 which teased conflict, tears, four trips, and more. As per Bravo's Daily Dish:

"The RHOC Season 18 trailer teases a whirlpool of emotions for all of the ladies; cast trips to Big Bear, Sonoma, Palm Springs, and London; and cameos from Vicki Gunvalson and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Sutton Stracke."

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 is set to premiere on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

What to expect from The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 will air next month on Bravo. Ahead of the RHOC return, Bravo dropped a trailer to tease what fans can expect in the upcoming installment of the show.

Newcomer Katie clashes with Heather

The show is set to introduce a new cast member, Katie Gellino, a friend of Gina Kirschenheiter. As per the trailer, the newbie will get into an argument with Heather DuBrow as she accuses the original cast member of lying.

The sneak peek teases a confrontation between the two and Katie tells the cameras that she can "see straight through" DuBrow.

Emily and Heather clash

In The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18, Emily Simpson, who has lost a lot of weight since the last season, breaks down about Heather's behavior towards her. While in conversation with Katie and another cast member, Emily says that although she has lost weight, Heather looks at her as "the big girl."

During a group dinner, she expresses that she feels "singled out" by DuBrow but the RHOC star has a dismissive reaction.

The aftermath of Shannon Beador's DUI

While in a conversation with her daughters, Shannon breaks down in tears while she apologizes to them for disappointing them. Tamra Judge tells someone off-camera that the cast member wasn't taking responsibility for what she did. When Shannon orders an alcoholic drink during an outing, Tamra says:

"You decided to drive your car into a house, drunk."

The two get into an argument which results in Shannon walking out.

Alexis Bellino returns, and she's dating Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend

Former cast member Alexis Bellino, who left the show after season 8, is set to return to the show as a friend. She tells the cast that her boyfriend, John Jensen, brought her a ring as a sign of his love. Gina questions their relationship, and Shannon also chimes in about the same.

Travis Mullen moves out of his and Gina Kirschenheiter's house

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18's trailer shows Gina having an emotional reaction to Travis moving out of the house. The latter notes that it was the Bravo celebrity's decision.

Jennifer Pedranti gets engaged

In her debut season of RHOC, Jennifer's relationship with Ryan was under fire as Tamra Judge didn't think the latter was a good person. Jen and Tamra clashed several times over Ryan but in the upcoming season, Ryan will get down on one knee and the two get engaged.

However, Tamra still had her doubts. The video teases Tamra Judge saying that the FBI was investigating Ryan.

The clip further teases Shannon Beader having a breakdown about how "he's a f*cking monster" and the women talking about extortion. While it is unclear who they refer to, fans will have to tune in on July 11, 2024 at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 on Bravo.