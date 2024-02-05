The Real Housewives of Orange County: Tamra, Shannon Storms Beador, and Vicki Gunvalson's feud explained

Real Housewives of Orange County personality Tamra Judge is clarifying the reasons behind her departure from the Tres Amigas show amidst her ongoing conflict with Vicki Gunvalson.

On January 6, Tamra tweeted multiple posts, revealing her strained relationship with Shannon and Vicki. She emphasized that they were no longer on good terms, let alone close friends.

On Friday, the reality star used her Instagram Story to accuse Gunvalson of being a f**king liar. That came in response to Gunvalson's appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live show, where she made false claims about their fallout.

Tamra clarified to her followers that Gunvalson wrongly blamed her assistant Caden for causing issues between them and their close friend Shannon Beador.

In the video, Tamra expressed frustration as she defended her assistant, emphasizing that he played no role in her choice to distance herself from the Tres Amigas:

“The reason why I am not doing the Tres Amigas is because I caught them talking behind my back. That’s why.”

Feud Between Real Housewives of Orange County; Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson Explored

A feud has erupted between Tamra Judge and her former best friends and Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson.

The tension became apparent when Beador and Gunvalson made waves by announcing their nationwide comedy tour alongside comedian Doug Budin.

What caught attention was Tamra's absence despite her earlier participation in Beador and Gunvalson's Tres Amigas live shows during the summer and fall of 2023.

Speculation about the feud ignited when Tamra tweeted a photo captioned, 'Uno' before a back-and-forth with Vicki.

Tamra's post included a screenshot of Vicki's Instagram Story comparing their new live show with Tamra's upcoming one featuring The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp. Tamra captioned the post, 'My friend, my soulmate, my sister, my ass'.

Additionally, she shared on X

"I felt like I just took the biggest dump of my life. So refreshed. So relieved."

Vicki commented on Instagram that Tamra unfollowed her because she called her out on her loyalty. Tamra responded:

"She wouldn’t know loyalty if it smacked her in the face. I walked away because it was the right thing to do! ... They have moved on without me so she should be happy."

Feud between Shannon and Tamra from Real Housewives of Orange County

Shannon has kept a low profile in the social media exchange. However, when some of Tamra's followers speculated whether the recent drama stemmed from Tamra's reaction to John dating Alexis post his breakup with Shannon, Tamra responded:

"I’m not friends with John. I don’t have his phone number. Haven’t seen him or spoke to him since he was with Shannon. How is that breaking girl code?"

A quick recap of Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion

Heather patched up her friendships with Gina, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti. However, Tamra and Shannon remained resistant to being Heather-merized like the others.

The evening's climax featured Tamra confronting Heather about alleged name-calling. Heather denied it, but Tamra explained that she had used the term mockingly.

The fate of their friendship hangs in the balance as the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 reunion unfolds.

Tensions flared between Shannon and Gina with a social media skirmish over their Watch What Happens Live outfits. Gina considered it a joke, while Shannon admitted it as too snarky.

Lingering resentment existed, especially from Shannon regarding Gina discussing her relationship with John Janssen. Shannon expressed her dislike for Gina, who, in turn, sought a proper apology for Shannon's CPS comment.

With their relationship strained, Gina questioned her ability to continue on the show, leaving the possibility of resolution uncertain.

To watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 or the recap, tune into Bravo at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Find out how the fued translates in the future.