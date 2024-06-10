The Traitors season 3: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Peacock shared the trailer of The Traitors season 3 cast on its official social media handles, confirming the return of the competitive game show for its third installment. Seasons 1 and 2 were released in January 2023 and 2024 respectively. Thus, fans can anticipate that The Traitors will be back in early 2025, although a release date is yet to be confirmed.

The treacherous game show is popular because it features several well-known personalities from various reality TV shows, striving to surpass the challenges and win the grand prize of $250,000. Fans of The Traitors have been curious to know which of their beloved TV stars will appear on season 3 of the show.

21 participants of The Traitors season 3, and where to follow them on Instagram

1) Bob Harper (@bobharper)

Bob Harper is known for his appearance on the reality TV series Biggest Loser. He starred as a contestant on the show and later returned as its host in 2015.

Bob Harper for The Traitors season 3 (Image via Instagram/@bobharper)

2) Bob, The Drag Queen (@bobthedragqueen)

Bob The Drag Queen gained fame after winning season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Fans also recognize the star from his appearance in the documentary series We're Here seasons 1 to 3.

Bob, The Drag Queen at Spotlight Saturdays: PEG Records (Image via Getty Images)

3) Britney Haynes (britney_haynes)

Britney Haynes rose to fame after she appeared on season 12 of Big Brother, where she managed to secure fourth place. She also featured in Big Brother Reindeer Games before coming on season 2 of The Traitors.

Britney Haynes for the cast of The Traitors season 3 (Image via Instagram/@britney_haynes)

4) Carolyn Wiger (@car0lynr0se)

Carolyn Wiger appeared on Survivor 44, where she bravely faced the challenges, pleasing the viewers. Fans are curious to see her performance in season 3 of The Traitors.

Carolyn Wiger for the cast of The Traitors season 3 (Image via Instagram/@car0lynr0se)

5) Chanel Ayan (@chanelayan)

Chanel Ayan is a well-known face amongst fans of The Real Housewives franchise. Ayan worked as a model before joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Chanel Ayan at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - 818 After Party (Image via Getty Images)

6) Chrishell Stause (@chrishell.stause)

Chrishell Stause is known for her appearance on Selling Sunset as a real estate agent. She has also starred in the popular drama Days of Our Lives.

Chrishell Stause as the cast of The Traitors season 3 (Image via Instagram/@chrishell.stause)

7) Ciara Miller (@ciaramiller__)

Ciara Miller is well known for her appearance on Summer House. Previously, she has worked as an ICU nurse as well as a model.

Ciara Miller as the cast of The Traitors season 3 (Image via Instagram/@ciaramiller__)

8) Danielle Reyes (@danihenreyes)

Danielle Reyes first appeared on Big Brother. Fans of The Traitors will be curious to see how Reyes manages to overcome the obstacles thrown her way in the show.

Danielle Reyes (Image via Instagram/@danihenreyes)

9) Dolores Catania (@dolorescatania)

Dolores Catania is a cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. RHONJ is currently airing season 14 on BravoTV.

Dolores Catania Of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Visit the ESB (Image via Getty Images)

10) Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley)

Dorinda Medley has been a part of The Real Housewives of New York City. Her participation in The Traitors will surely make the roster an interesting one.

Dorinda Medley at the Prime Video's "The Idea Of You" New York Premiere (Image via Getty Images)

11) Dylan Efron (@dylanefron)

Zac Efron's brother, Dylan Efron, first appeared on Ready Player One and American Sniper. He also produced the show, Down To Earth with Zac Efron. The Traitors fans will be curious to see him face the deceitful hurdles on the show.

12) Gabby Windey (@gabby.windey)

Gabby Windey starred in season 19 of The Bachelorette. However, in The Traitors season 3, Windey will be seen tackling the unexpected turn of events while trying the secure the prize money.

Gabby Windey for The Traitors season 3 (Image via Instagram/@gabby.windey)

13) Jeremy Collins (@jeremy2collins)

Jeremy Collins rose to fame after appearing in three spin-offs of the Survivors franchise - Survivor: Cambodia, Survivor: San Juan del Sur, and Survivor: Winners at War.

Jeremy Collins for The Traitors season 3 (Image via Instagram/@jeremy2collins)

14) Lord Ivar Mountbatten (@ivar_mountbatten)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten is Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin. Fans of The Traitors will be curious to see how the British royalty faces the challenges of the show.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (Image via Instagram/@ivar_mountbatten)

15) Nikki Garcia (@nikkigarcia)

Nikki Garcia, professionally known as Nikki Bella, is a former WWE star. With her addition to The Traitors' roster, fans of the show can anticipate her utilizing her strength for some of the challenges.

Nikki Garcia at the 96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty Images)

16) Rob Mariano (@bostonrobmariano)

Reality TV alum, Rob Mariano, has appeared on Survivor: Marquesas, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Survivor: Redemption Island, Survivor: Island of the Idols, Survivor: Winners at War, and The Amazing Raze. This time around, he is trying his luck with The Traitors season 3.

Rob Mariano for The Traitors season 3 (Image via Instagram/@bostonrobmariano)

17) Robyn Dixon (@robyndixon10)

Robyn Dixon is another familiar face from The Real Housewives franchise. Fans know her from the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac. It will be interesting to see how she utilizes her sharp analytical skills to ace The Traitors season 3.

Robyn Dixon for The Traitors season 3 (Image via Instagram/@robyndixon10)

18) Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

By joining the cast of The Traitors, model and actor Sam Asghari makes his debut in the reality TV universe. Known as pop star Brittany Spears's ex-husband, fans will be eager to witness his journey on the show.

Sam Asghari for The Traitors season 3 (Image via Instagram/@samasghari)

19) Tom Sandoval (@tomsandoval1)

Tom Sandoval, the Vanderpump Rules alum, infamous for the "Scandoval drama," is ready to appear on The Traitors season 3.

Tom Sandoval at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Press Room (Image via Getty Images)

20) Tony Vlachos (@tony_vlachos)

Tony Vlachos is a known face to the fans of the Survivor franchise. He appeared on Survivor: Cagayan, Survivor: Winners at War, and Survivor: Game Changers.

Tony Vlachos for The Traitors season 3 (Image via Instagram/@tony_vlachos)

21) Wells Adams (@wellsadams)

Wells Adams has previously appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette season 12. He is married to the Modern Family star, Sarah Hyland.

Wells Adams for The Traitor season 3 (Image via Instagram/@wellsadams)

For more details and updates, follow the official Instagram account of The Traitors.