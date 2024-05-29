"He proved her right" — Vanderpump Rules fans criticize Tom Sandoval during season 11 reunion

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired the final part of the reunion special on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. During the segment, the cast watched the last few minutes of the season finale for the first time. Talk show host Andy Cohen asked cast members how they felt watching it back, including Ariana Madix, whose friends and ex-boyfriend had spoken negatively about her in the final episode.

Ariana broke down in tears while expressing the hurt she felt and Tom Sandoval interjected stating that she knew who he was. The two got into a discussion about their relationship and Tom cheating on Ariana with Rachel Leviss. Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and criticized the male cast member. A netizen wrote on X:

"Ariana watching that ending was rough. She nailed it w/Sandoval. He proved her right. I said it earlier too…seeing girlfriends betray you is devastating. Men can come and go but our girlfriends are forever. It's more devastating when they betray you."

"Why does Ariana need a conversation with Sandoval? Please, there's nothing to discuss.. #pumprules," an X user commented.

"I know exactly how Ariana feels when she says Sandoval brought someone into their life who constantly talks about her. You wanna be mad at the man more than the weirdo who never keeps your name out of their mouth. #PumpRules #PumpRulesReunion #VanderpumpRules," a fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans sided with Ariana and called out Sandoval for cheating on her:

""You proved me exactly right"- Ariana BOOM!!!! You suckers all fell for his shit. And look like idiots now!!! That last scene of the finale is EXACTLY who Sandoval is! My god. Wow. With friends like these, amirite?! #pumprules," an X user wrote.

"Obsessed with Ariana telling Sandoval she didn't want to film that final conversation with him because she felt like it was "going to be his crying in Miami moment with me." #PumpRules," another comment read.

Season 11 fans also criticized Lala and Scheana for supporting Tom Sandoval and stated:

"Why was there no talk about how wrong this was. They turned on her & attacked her for no reason & Sandoval laughs about it & says he loves it! The way he talks about Ariana & his attitude towards her is gross & this is who they're defending & expect her to forgive #pumprules," a fan wrote.

"Really disappointed in everyone who treated Ariana this season. Making her the bad guy when it was Sandoval who created this mess. Talking behind Ariana's back and expecting her to forgive Sandoval is not what a good friend does. #PumpRules," another fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion special: Ariana reacts to the finale episode

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion special, Ariana started crying when she saw the last few minutes of the finale episode. She said that a lot of what was being said was "hurtful" and noted that she didn't want to film with Sandoval.

"The hurt that I felt, I felt so deeply. I'm not here for him putting on the waterworks, faking," Ariana stated.

Tom responded that the Vanderpump Rules season 11 star knew him "well enough" to know that he wasn't being fake. Ariana replied that she didn't know. Tom also broke down in tears and Ariana told him that she didn't believe him.

"And when you don't get what you want, look at what you said about me to triangulate," Ariana replied.

The two got into an argument about Tom speaking negatively about her. Ariana told him that she didn't want to be near him and she wanted him "gone."

Since the reunion episode aired, fans of the Bravo show supported Ariana Madix on social media. Chiming in about her general behavior on the show, they felt that the Vanderpump Rules star deserved better. They slammed several cast members, including Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Tom Sandoval, for speaking ill of Ariana during the season finale.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 are available to stream on Peacock.