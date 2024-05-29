“Completely unforgivable”— Vanderpump Rules fans criticize Lala Kent in reunion part 3

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a new episode this week on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Part 3 of the reunion special saw the season 11 cast watch the season finale of the Bravo show.

Lala Kent justified her actions and words against Ariana Madix and the boundaries the latter drew for herself after Tom Sandoval cheated on her. In the season finale, Kent vented about how she had never seen someone get cheated on and then become "God."

She further noted that she thought Ariana believed she was Beyonce, which is why the latter felt it was okay to walk away from a conversation with Tom Sandoval in the season finale.

Fans of the show took to social media to criticize the cast member.

"The way Lala is handling this entire scenario with Ariana is completely unforgivable #PumpRules," one person wrote

"Lala: “when my ex did what he did, I was questioned” YEAH AND 95% OF THE TIME YOU REFUSED TO ANSWER. #VanderpumpRules #pumprules," another person wrote.

"Lala just showed her true colors by saying “I’ve never gotten to dictate” Lala’s just jealous she never had the control that she believes Ariana has #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans further criticized the cast member for her behavior towards Ariana Madix:

Ariana - "Me walking away from that conversation was a lot more interesting than me sitting there and having it. Was that not a better ending to your season to give you another season for another paycheck? I'm literally embarrassed for Lala. #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules," a fan wrote.

"I still fail to see how it’s Ariana’s responsibility to keep Lala and Scheana in a job. Ariana’s breakup is hers and maybe bring more than a water tasting and nanny hiring," #pumprules," another fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans also noted that Lala Kent wanted to be treated how Ariana was treated after Tom Sandoval cheated on her:

"Lala wants us to travel back in time and rally behind her like everyone did for Ariana. We can't and people really do have a hard time with the Randal situation. Lala never wanted to talk about him (which I understand) and was super rude to everyone about him #pumprules," one person wrote.

"@lala_kent you are a hypocrite!! U would NEVER film w Randal! Why should Ariana? U came to reunion and faced the jury. So did Ariana! U are mad at Ariana because you needed her to carry the show to another season regardless of her emotional or mental health. #PumpRules," another person wrote.

"LaLa will never acknowledge how much of an a**hole she was while with Randal. Ariana never acted like that. It's simple mathematics. Unfortunately Lala doesn't have the range #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent explains herself during the reunion special

During Vanderpump Rules season 11’s final part of the reunion special, Ariana Madix found out in real time what the cast members said about her during the season finale.

Lala Kent explained herself and compared people’s reactions to her break up with Randal Emmett versus how the world supported Ariana Madix. She added that when she broke up with Randal, she was questioned about her behavior and people told her that she "probably should have known."

She further noted that the show was how she made money and the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member said that Ariana refusing to film with Tom Sandoval could have put that in jeopardy.

Ariana Madix responded that her refusal to talk to Tom Sandoval was more “entertaining” than if she would have had a conversation with him in the season finale of the show.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 are available to stream on Peacock.