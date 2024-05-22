"Real female friendship" — Vanderpump Rules fans react to Ariana defending Katie Maloney during reunion special

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The latest segment was the continuation of the reunion special as the cast sat down with Andy Cohen to talk about the events of the Bravo show.

One of the things that was touched up upon in the previous episode was Lala's discontentment about Katie Maloney's on-camera behavior as she noted that the latter had a different take on Ariana Madix's personal and professional life off-camera.

This week saw the continuation of the argument and Ariana Madix standing up for her friend. The cast member noted that since her time on Vanderpump Rules, Katie had always been herself even when she was hated for it.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and were glad to see Ariana sticking up for Katie.

"So LaLa couldn’t get the audience to turn against Ariana so she tried to ruin the last good relationship Ariana has on the show with Katie. But too bad she underestimated what real female friendship looks like. #PumpRules," one person wrote.

"Lala has no real arguments against katie or ariana so she reaches for stuff that happened off camera or happened 2 seasons ago oh and did you know she is A MOTHER!!!?? #PumpRules," another person wrote.

"Lala has a lot of nerve accusing Katie of not being authentic on camera when she's literally been a producer's puppet all season long, but we so here for Ariana having Katie's back like a real sister #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules fans further said:

"Forgot there was a new episode tonight but I don’t care to watch a group of freaks gaslight Ariana and Katie #pumprules," one person wrote.

"Lauren Birmingscam will just never again hit the way she once did. She really does need a therapist. She is a clown. It's gross. I'm glad she finally revealed herself, but man. What a disappointment. Katie and Ariana 'til I die. #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

"Everyone (minus James & Ariana) simultaneously telling Katie that she has to be mad at Ariana, gaslighting her, AND yelling at her for not being mad at Ariana. I’m surprised Katie driven insane by these people. #PumpRules," another person wrote.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans further slammed Lala for trying to cause a rift between the two:

"Ariana is being so polite and nice to everyone, especially Lala who is being disgusting towards her. She deserves better friends. Her and Katie deserve their own show #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

"Lala spent much of the season talking badly of Ariana but now thinks she has the moral authority to call out Katie for one frustration she had with Ariana 10 months ago? #PumpRules," another person wrote.

Lala and Katie continue to argue in Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion part 2

In Vanderpump Rules season 11's reunion part 2, Lala and Katie's argument about the latter's off-camera comments about Ariana continued. Lala said that she wanted Katie to be the same person on camera that she was off camera and Katie noted that she was.

Lala Kent told the group that Katie told her she didn't want to bring her issues up with Ariana since she had invested a lot of money into the sandwich shop. Lala then continued that Katie told her she would come after Lala's business if she came after her. Lala added "Something about Her is nothing about her," since the Vanderpump Rules stars didn't have a business yet.

Andy Cohen asked Katie whether she would admit to being frustrated with Ariana and the Vanderpump Rules season 11 star said she was. Tom Schwartz said that Lala's point would make sense if Katie was resentful of Ariana and wanted to take into consideration how the public would react. Katie said she was not resentful but felt a little out of the loop.

Ariana defended Katie Maloney and said:

"Katie is not someone who acts differently because of public anything. She's always herself. She has been for 11 seasons and she's been hated for it so why would that change now?"

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 are available to stream on Peacock.