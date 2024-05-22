"Owes her nothing" — Vanderpump Rules fans side with Katie Maloney in Katie vs. Jo in the reunion special 

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired part 2 of its reunion special on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. During the segment, Tom Schwartz's former close friend, Jo Wenberg, made an appearance. When talk show host Andy Cohen brought up some of Katie's previous comments about Jo, the latter started crying.

The season 11 cast member explained herself and issued an apology, but fans felt that Katie didn't owe Jo anything. They took to social media to chime in on the situation and wrote on X:

Expand Tweet

"In what world does Jo think Katie owes her an apology. She went after Schwartz and cut Kristen off shortly after they announced the divorce. She’s a desperate rat. Katie owes her nothing. #PumpRules," one person wrote.

"Why Thee f*ck is Katie supposed to make Jo feel good?! Jo got with Katie’s ex immediately after he was Katie’s ex. Omg. This Jo v Katie stuff is ridiculous #PumpRules," another person wrote.

"Let me just say, Katie is being very tame towards Jo bc I would’ve been so much worse. That girl is clueless #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans further criticized Jo, saying:

"Katie stuck up for Jo so she can really stop crying now. You can’t be “ganged up on” by one person #PumpRules," one person wrote.

"Why the f*ck is Jo singling out Katie at the end of this segment ??? Schwartz not only embarrassed you the entire season, but on stage in front of everyone and that's who you have contempt for ????? #PumpRules #VPR," another person wrote.

"So that hurt Jo more than Schwartz using her and hiding her? Katie not being nice?? Right ok. #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules fans further said:

Expand Tweet

"Katie has shown a surprising amount of empathy towards Jo during this reunion but yet Jo still can't put herself in Katie's shoes for even a second and understand where her actions stemmed from. #PumpRules," a person wrote.

"I really can’t with Jo trying to play the victim card with Katie when you know damn well the way you moved with her was sketchy. Katie had every right to feel a way about you so take her apology and move on #PumpRules," another person wrote.

Katie apologizes to Jo during Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion part 2

Expand Tweet

In Vanderpump Rules season 11's reunion special, referring to Katie's "aggressive" comments about Jo, Andy Cohen asked her why she was "fired up." In response, the former explained that a part of her behavior was coming from her and Tom Schwartz's divorce:

"Going through divorce, going through separation and then having like an individual who I didn't trust and who I felt was moving in ways that I didn't feel comfortable with."

Katie admitted that some of the things she said were "colorful." Andy Cohen further asked Maloney how she felt watching the show and whether she felt ganged up on by the cast. Jo explained that she only felt ganged up on by Katie and the latter then asked her to understand where she was coming from.

Katie added that she was not supported by several cast members of the Bravo show, prompting Jo to say:

"Neither was I, because of you."

Katie also reminded Jo that it wasn't about her but about what she was going through. The Vanderpump Rules star admitted that her behavior wasn't nice or kind, but said she was "dealing with a lot," adding that Jo was the last thing she needed.

When Jo noted that this wasn't an excuse, Lala Kent said that although it may not seem like Katie was being vulnerable, she was. Tom Schwartz also defended his ex-wife and said that it was "pretty much an apology from her."

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules are available to stream on Peacock.