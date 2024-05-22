“No. 1 Guy” — Vanderpump Rules fans applaud James Kennedy for slamming Tom Sandoval in reunion special

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, May 20, 2024. During the segment, Andy Cohen asked Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval about the incident that took place with their dog, Mya. As the conversation turned to who got custody of the pets after the breakup, Tom said there was no discussion and that Ariana took the pets.

James Kennedy chimed in and said that Sandoval shouldn't have a problem with it since he didn't have a problem with Rachel getting Graham aka Hippie when she and James broke up. The two argued because Sandoval insinuated that there was more to the story.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans chimed in about the segment on social media and applauded James Kennedy during the reunion special.

"Sandoval: "Get off your high horse." James: "Shut the f**k up, Sandoval. You haven't heard sh*t. I'm galloping so far ahead of you, I can't even see you in the distance. You're in a swamp, sinking quick." The No. 1 Guy in the Group! #PumpRules," one person wrote.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans further said that James Kennedy was "hilarious":

"I can’t even see you in the distance” James stays tearing tom Sandoval up verbally and i love it and him so much. He is hilarious #vanderpumprules #pumprules," an X user wrote.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans further praised the cast member for slamming Tom Sandoval:

"Ooo James going in on Sandoval is the drama I've been craving in this reunion! #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval clash during Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion part 2

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion part 2, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval discussed the incident that happened with Mya, after Tom Sandoval let their dog into Ariana's room.

Andy Cohen asked the former couple who got the pets when they broke up and Ariana explained that she has had Kitty, her cat, since before she moved to Los Angeles. She added that she purchased Mya, and that it was her dog.

James Kennedy caught Tom Sandoval rolling his eyes while Ariana was talking and told the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member that while he was reacting this way about his pets, he didn't have a problem with Rachel taking away Graham aka Hippie.

"You became his secret new daddy, getting your d*ck wet for seven months, daddy," he added.

Tom Sandoval asked him to stop and James pointed out that he wouldn't have said anything had he not rolled his eyes at Ariana. He continued about his situation with Hippie and Tom said that he was keeping quiet about things he had heard. He told James that they added up.

"Shut the f*ck up Sandoval, you haven't heard sh*t," James replied.

Tom told the cast member to get off his "high horse" and in response, James told him that he was "galloping so far ahead" that he couldn't see him.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with part 3 of the reunion special on Bravo.