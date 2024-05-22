Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion part 2- Recap and more details explored

After Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion's part 1 concluded on May 14, part 2 was eagerly awaited because of the cliffhanger, Lala accusing Katie of manipulating Ariana to act her way and Katie refusing it.

Part 2 of the reunion saw the topic continue, apart from other insights like their cheating scandals over 11 years. The cast also spoke about the emotional rollercoaster. Some of them went down on their trip to Lake Tahoe in season 11.

The episode also sheds light on Ariana and Lala's differences, Scheana's disapproval of Ariana's Dancing with the Stars announcement, and Ariana's discussion about her and Sandoval's dogs.

What went down on reunion part 2 of Vanderpump Rules season 11?

Katie and Lala's tiff continues

After the last episode ended with Lala and Katie feuding, part 2 of Vanderpump Rules reunion opened with them still arguing. Ariana took Katie's side, saying she had always been authentic, which she thought was also the reason she was so hated.

Lala disagreed with Ariana and Andy Cohen interrupted them to ask Ariana if Katie frustrated her, to which she replied no.

The cast looks back on their cheating scandals

The reunion episode showed a montage of all the cheating scandals that happened in the past 11 years of them filming Vanderpump Rules. It projected Schwartz and Scheana's kiss, which happened after Ariana and Scheana kissed. Schwartz attempted to kiss Scheana, but she stopped him.

The topic led to Katie's hook-up with Schwartz's friend Max. When asked if she did it again, she chose silence, which answered for her and made Schwartz tell her they were the same.

They reflect on their trip to Lake Tahoe

Back at Lake Tahoe in Vanderpump Rules' previous episodes, Scheana started feeling bad for deserting Sandoval amidst the cheating scandal, but she could not reconcile with him, fearing Ariana's take.

In the reunion episode, Andy asked Ariana about her feelings regarding this. She said,

"Your feelings are totally valid. Obviously I'm not necessarily the person to go to with those feelings."

Lala feuds with Ariana

The topic led to double standards from Lala, who had divorced Randall and asked everyone not to speak to him. When asked why can't Ariana ask for the same, Lala argued that the difference between them was that she had a child with Randall.

Scheana backed her and implied that they should be able to talk to Sandoval. Katie, though, interjected and said that Ariana could set every boundary she wanted.

Scheana's disapproval of Ariana's announcement

Fans of the show know how hyped Scheana has always been to go on Dancing with the Stars, so when Ariana bagged the gig, she was disappointed with Ariana for not specifically giving her the news. Ariana explained that someone leaked the news of her being on the show, so she couldn't make a formal announcement.

Jo Wenberg returns

Jo and Schwartz's affair was a subject of scrutiny as the former returned to the Vanderpump Rules reunion stage alongside James' girlfriend Ally. Talking about Jo's affair with Schwartz, Lala, and Lisa said Schwartz made a poor decision with Jo. James also agreed to this saying, "It doesn't look good".

Katie explained that her harshness towards Jo was because of her trauma, but Jo didn't have it and said, "It's no excuse".

Ariana and Sandoval's dogs discussed

Ariana firmly said that the dogs living in her and Sandoval's co-living space were solely hers. Hearing this, Sandoval rolled his eyes, which wasn't received well by James. He reminded him about the times when he was fine with Rachel, taking his dog Graham from him.

Part 3 of the reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules season 11 drops on May 28, on Bravo, at 8 pm ET.