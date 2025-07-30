The Valley star Jax Taylor shares he wants a vasectomy

Season 2 of The Valley has concluded, but its reunion episodes are still ongoing. The first reunion episode of the season was released on July 29, 2025. It saw exes Brittany Carwright and Jax Taylor reuniting. When Andy Cohen, the host of the reunion, asked the latter if he wanted to have a vasectomy, he said yes. Brittany agreed that he should have one. The two accused each other of sleeping with p*rnstars and spoke about their ongoing divorce proceedings. Jax and Brittany got married in July 2019 and started living separately in February 2024, according to what Brittany revealed in her podcast, When Reality Hits. In the same month, Jax confirmed in a Page Six interview that they were living separately because they needed space and weren't getting a divorce. However, their situation snowballed into &quot;irreconciliable differences,&quot; for which Brittany filed for divorce in August 2024. What Jax and Brittany talked about on The Valley season 2 reunionJax and Brittany's love story began from the time they starred on Vanderpump Rules. Their love blossomed during the show's spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, which saw Jax bonding with Brittany's parents. By the time they got to The Valley, a show which documented Vanderpump Rules stars raising their kids, they were ready to have a child. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter having a son, Cruz, who is currently four years old, Jax and Brittany split, and the latter filed for a divorce in August 2024. They continued to appear on season 2 of The Valley, where they were documented co-parenting their kid. In the reunion part one, when Jax said he wanted to have a vasectomy, Brittany thought it was a good idea. &quot;He's going to have 20 baby mamas if he doesn't. He's disgusting. I would not touch that dirty d*ck with a 10-inch pole,&quot; said Brittany. To this, Taylor revealed that Brittany had asked him to sleep with her one last time. He reminded her that she had said that four months ago, at Hooters, and that she was drunk when she said it. Brittany was doubtful about Jax's claim and stated that with everything she knew about him, she wouldn't have said it. Jax doubled down and accused Brittany of sleeping with a man who was associated with the adult film industry. Brittany, in turn, accused Jax of sleeping with OnlyFans models and p*rnstars. Jax stated that he had seen condoms all around the floor in their house, to which Brittany said that it was a good thing she was using them. What The Valley stars Brittany and Jax said about their divorce View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrittany filed for divorce from Jax in August 2024, so Andy asked them what the status of the proceedings was. She said that Jax had refused to give her a divorce because he didn't know if he was going to get &quot;kicked off&quot; from the show and wanted to hold things off in case he wanted alimony from Brittany. Jax announced that he would be leaving The Valley from the next season. When Andy asked him if that was true, he said it was. Meanwhile, Brittany also accused Jax of not paying the mortgage on the house they bought together. In his defense, Jax said that he &quot;just let it all go&quot;. For more updates on The Valley star Brittany Cartwright, fans can follow the star on @brittany. Jax can be followed on @mrjaxtaylor.