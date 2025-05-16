"The world is waiting for you, Baby Borden" — The Amazing Race's Alyssa announces pregnancy with Josiah

The Amazing Race season 37 couple, Alyssa and Josiah Borden, who finished the competition in fourth place, shared important news with fans shortly after the finale aired. On May 15, 2025, Alyssa took to her official Instagram account (@lysskirkborden) to announce her pregnancy with husband, Josiah. She posted pictures from her maternity shoot and captioned the post with:

Ad

"As the season of surprises comes to an end tonight, we have one more... The world is waiting for you, Baby Borden June 2025."

Alyssa and Josiah are nurse anesthetists from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who participated in The Amazing Race, hoping to win the $1 million cash prize. However, Jonathan and Ana outperformed them in the last challenge in Porto, Portugal, removing the married nurses from the running.

Ad

Trending

Alyssa was upset about not making it into the final three of The Amazing Race, but was pleased that she could experience racing across the world with her partner. During her exit interview, Alyssa stated:

"I'm amazed by the hard things we did together and knowing that, like, we're going forward in life to having kids and just doing these hard things together-- we're gonna get through them because we just did."

Ad

A year after filming and hours after the finale aired, Alyssa revealed she was pregnant with their first child, due in June 2025.

The Amazing Race season 37 contestants congratulate Alyssa and Josiah on their pregnancy

Ad

In the photos that Alyssa shared, she and Josiah were seen in white and cream-toned outfits and posing on the beach, close to sunset, walking barefoot in the sand. They were also photographed with the ultrasound pictures of their baby.

Shortly after Alyssa posted the photos from her maternity shoot, revealing her pregnancy to the world, the comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from her co-stars. Jack, one half of the winning pair of The Amazing Race season 37, wrote:

Ad

"Best parents ever award no contest!!!"

The official account of The Amazing Race commented, saying "congrats!" with a teary-eyed and heart emoji. Another contestant from season 37, Erika, who raced with her mother, Melinda, said, "I am beyond excited about this!!!!" and congratulated the couple, noting it was the "freaking cutest" news.

Ad

Runners-up Han and Holden also commented on Alyssa's post. While Han exclaimed, saying she was "CRYING SCREAMING THROWING UP," Holden expressed that he was "excited" for them.

Third-place finisher Ana, who participated in the contest with her husband, Jonathan, wrote:

"OMG! These photos turned out SO BEAUTIFUL! I can't wait to meet Baby Borden."

Another co-star, Nick, who participated in season 37 of the CBS show with his brother Mike, congratulated Alyssa and Josiah, saying, "Can't wait for our babies to be friends." Nick was also expecting a baby with his wife, Amanda. Four days before Alyssa shared her news, Nick took to Instagram to announce that his baby was due in November 2025.

Ad

Ad

Pollyanna Jacobs, the casting director of The Amazing Race, wrote:

"Best news ever! First Nick and now you. How sweet! I knew this was in the cards for you but I didn't know it was happening now. Can't wait to see the cutie."

Bridget, one half of the father-daughter duo in The Amazing Race season 37, wrote that the news was "perfect" and that she was "so happy" for the couple.

Ad

Many others congratulated the expecting couple, expressing excitement and wishing them the best on their journey into parenthood.

The Amazing Race season 37 can be streamed on CBS.com

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More