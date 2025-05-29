"They were great at receiving"— MasterChef judge Tiffany Derry reflects on mentoring the Dynamic Duos 

MasterChef Dynamic Duos (season 15) is currently on air and introduced Tiffany Derry as a judge along with Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich. The James Beard Award nominee Chef Tiffany Derry recently spoke to Greg Nibler from Fox 12 news about her time on the show.

She stated that although she had previously appeared on the show as a guest judge, she said it was great to appear as a full time cast member on the Fox show. While chiming on on being a mentor to the "dynamic duos" who competed on MasterChef season 15, Tiffany said:

"It was great to be able to mentor the dynamic duos and be able to really give my experience that I have to them and I think they were great at receiving that, which was fun."

Tiffany Derry recalls being a full-time judge on MasterChef season 15

MasterChef season 15 judge, Tiffany Derry, recently appeared on Fox 12 News and spoke to Greg Nibler about her time on Dynamic Duos. She was asked about how the latest season of the culinary reality show was different from the previous seasons.

The chef said "dynamic duos" was being done for the first time, which meant pairs were competing together and that the season started off "strong."

"It is pair against head, going head to head, cooking to grasp their spot on MasterChef. And I felt like I was in an arena," she said.

The season 15 judge said it had "crazy energy" and was "definitely fun." Tiffany added that there were a lot of different personalities on the show, from different types of teams. She added that she saw a lot of different dynamics from best friends, siblings, spouses, and more.

Greg asked the MasterChef Dynamic Duos judge if she would want to cook alone or in a pair. Tiffany said that if he had asked her that before she filmed the show, she would have said that she would have preferred to work alone.

"But after seeing this, it's about picking the right person," she added.

The judge said it was important for contestants to be aware of their partners' abilities and skills, and having someone who was the "yin" to their "yang" was important.

Greg asked Tiffany if she had any general advice for people who were just starting off in the culinary industry. She advised future chefs to become "really good" at what they do and to learn the fundamentals of cooking. She said there were so many exciting things about the industry online and on television but people needed to learn the basics.

The MasterChef season 15 star added that people also needed to learn how to run a business if they wanted to grow within the industry, because cooking went beyond being a chef in a restaurant.

She was also asked what she wanted the audience to take away from the latest season of the Fox reality show. Tiffany shared that she believed it was going to be a "roller coaster," but good, and involved a lot of emotions for everyone involved.

The MasterChef season 15 judge commented on the viewers' perspective and said they often fall in love with the people who compete on shows, and sometimes those people get eliminated. She added that when the fans would watch the show as a whole, they would experience happiness, go through different emotions, but that it would also be very different.

She believed fans would feel attached to their stories and personalities and hoped they would end up cooking some of the dishes that appear on the show.

Tune in every Wednesday to watch new episodes of MasterChef season 15 at 8 pm ET on Fox.

