"This was my dad for 24 years and it hurts me too" — The Kardashians star Khloé reflects on her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner

The Kardashians season 5 exclusively premiered on Hulu on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Episode 1 gave viewers updates on what the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been up to and gave insights into the family connection and relationship drama.

During the premiere episode, Khloé, Scott, and Kris have a conversation about the Sky News documentary House of Kardashian, which "isn’t trying to paint" them "in the most beautiful light." Khloé shared that their family's acquaintances and friends were asked to appear in the docuseries, but they refused, however, Caitlyn Jenner agreed to make an appearance.

When Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, asked Khloé Kardashian about Caitlyn's contribution to the House of Kardashian, The Kardashians star explained that Caitlyn's actions hurt her. Khloé said that talking about their family in a negative light was unexpected for her "dad of 24 years" to do and that she was surprised at how Caitlyn agreed to do the documentary in the first place.

In a confessional interview on The Kardashians, Khloé opened up about her feelings and mentioned she shared a special bond with Caitlyn before she parted ways with Kris Jenner. Caityln's involvement in the House of Kardashian was disappointing and hurtful to the Kardashian-Jenner family, Khloé said:

“This was my dad for 24 years and it hurts me too. Caitlyn is completely free to do whatever she wants. I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary that I would imagine isn’t trying to paint us in the most beautiful light. I just know she wouldn’t like that about her.”

The Kardashians star Khloé opens up about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner

Khloé further mentioned that if the series was painting Caitlyn in a negative light instead, then she "wouldn’t like that about her." During Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn had conversations on camera, however, the two don't speak anymore since their divorce.

Kris and Caitlyn were married for 24 years, between 1991 and 2015. This was before Caitlyn had transitioned, she was formerly known as Bruce Jenner.

After being married for two decades, Kris and Caitlyn expanded their family by welcoming Kylie and Kendall as their daughters. The two decided to separate in 2013, and their divorce was finalized in 2015.

On The Kardashians season 5 episode 1, Khloé shared she was upset at how Caitlyn has been talking about her family since she parted ways. In 2017, Caitlyn released a book called The Secrets of My Life, in which she shared her experience being part of the Kardashian clan. After the book's release, Caitlyn's relationship with her stepchildren changed.

Khloé reflected on her connection with her ex-stepdad and how close she used to be with Caitlyn when she was a part of the Good American cofounder's life. She said:

“I was very close with Bruce. I used to lay in bed with him and watch ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ and all this sh*t all the time.”

Meanwhile, Khloé's sister Kim was unbothered by what Caitlyn had to say about their family and was grateful for the time she had with Bruce. Kim said in a confessional interview on The Kardashians:

“I got so many text messages saying, ‘Doesn’t that hurt your feelings what your stepdad says about you?’ It honestly doesn’t. I had such a great stepdad who raised me so none of those things that are said — even if twisted — are going to make me think differently of the life I had.”

Fans can stream The Kardashians on Hulu.